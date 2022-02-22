Your Daily Phil: Yale conference explores philanthropy + New nonprofit Bamah promotes Israeli arts and culture

Good Tuesday morning!

Despite data showing a decline in religious affiliation among young people, participants in a philanthropy conference last week said they were confident that young people would continue to give through religious channels at the same levels as earlier generations.

The discussion took place on Friday during a panel at the Yale University Philanthropy Conference, a two-day event that explored the state of philanthropy in the wake of the pandemic and the social and political upheavals of 2020. The conference included sessions on the labor market, environmental protection, democracy and effective altruism, in addition to religion.

The panel explored parallels between the organized giving traditions of different American religious communities, andcovered topics ranging from political polarization to generational differences in religious philanthropy. It featured Eric Goldstein, CEO of UJA-Federation of New York, along with Tanise Chung-Hoon, the managing director for philanthropies at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), and Elise Westhoff, the president and CEO of the Philanthropy Roundtable, which advises conservative donors.

“Typically, people give more when they have more income, when they’re more established in their lives and careers,” Westhoff said. “From a philanthropic perspective, the signals are there that we are not going to see a major decline in young people engaging.”

Goldstein said Jewish federations have seen a generational shift because, more than half a century ago, many prestigious charities effectively excluded Jews, which ended up directing Jewish dollars to federations — so much so that giving to federation was called “the Jewish tax.” Now, more Jewish charitable donations are distributed via family foundations.

“Once upon a time, federation was almost the only game in town if you wanted to be philanthropically engaged, and now there are many ways to do it, which is a blessing,” he said, adding that today, “it’s much more [that] we want to do it ourselves. We’re a generation of ‘me’ as opposed to ‘we.’”

To keep Jewish charity flowing through federations, Goldstein said UJA tries to emphasize the value of creating community via philanthropy by having a central address for Jewish giving, even if people aren’t donating to Jewish causes. UJA-Federation tells philanthropists, “do what you want individually, but don’t put all your marbles into your own [foundation]. Keep some in the community.”

Chung-Hoon said the philanthropic operation of the LDS church emphasizes clear red lines when it comes to donors earmarking their gifts to specific causes and is ”very overt” about its priorities. “If that makes sense for you and you are desirous of joining us in this effort then we’d love to have you,” she said. “Part of being a faith-based organization [is] you have to be able to know when to decline a gift that may not align.”