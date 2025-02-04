Your Daily Phil: Yael Foundation to significantly increase school giving due to rising needs post-Oct. 7

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a major expansion of the Yael Foundation’s grant-making budget and on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s itinerary for his Washington trip, which does not currently include a meeting with American Jewish leaders. We look at the new Super Bowl ad created by Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, and examine the negative effects that extended reserve duty is having on the children of reservists in Israel. We feature an opinion piece by Sally Gottesman with behind-the-scenes insights on merging two day schools with different approaches to Jewish education; and one by Naomi Ackerman about the transformative power of mentorship. Also in this newsletter: Stephen Saks, Robby Etzkin and Moroccan ambassador to the United States Youssef Amrani.

What We’re Watching

The Birthright Israel Foundation is launching the Birthright Israel Fund for the Jewish Future, which is meant to grow its endowment fund and ensure its long-term viability. Birthright Israel co-founder Charles Bronfman has made a legacy commitment of $25 million to the fund.

The Israeli-Palestinian peace-building group Amal-Tikva is hosting its annual conference today in Jerusalem.

The Yael Foundation’s third annual conference continues today in Limassol, Cyprus. More on this below.

What You Should Know

The Jewish education-focused Yael Foundation plans to give $41.3 million in grants in the coming year, nearly double its current level and a four-fold increase from the previous year, the organization told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross ahead of its public announcement.

The foundation said the increase was necessary to “meet the growing challenges resulting from the rise in antisemitism over the last year.” It comes as the organization has professionalized and significantly expanded its operations over the past year and a half.

“Against this backdrop, I am proud to announce that we are doubling last year’s annual giving budget to 40 million Euros [$41.3 million] because this is such a crucial time and a moment that we dare not shirk,” Uri Poliavich, the founder of the Yael Foundation, said in a statement.

The increase was announced at the Yael Foundation Summit, a three-day conference titled “Education and Beyond,” which is being held in Limassol, Cyprus. Some 200 educators and “thought leaders” from 37 countries are attending the conference, which is being held at the island nation’s luxury Parklane Resort and Spa. (The Yael Foundation provided eJP with transportation and accommodation for the conference.)

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the organization has expanded its focus from supporting Jewish schools to also launching a security initiative for Jewish communities in Europe.

“Over the last 15 months since the massacre on Oct. 7, our enemies have physically targeted the Jewish State on seven fronts,” Poliavich said. “In tandem with those attacks on Israel, our global enemies have relentlessly targeted the global Jewish community with unprecedented antisemitism. This assault directly targets Jews and Jewish heritage resulting in large numbers of Jews who have been forced to hide and disengage from their identity and traditions.”