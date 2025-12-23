Your Daily Phil: Wrapping up a rocky 2025 for world Jewry

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

The past year has been a tumultuous one for the Jewish communal and philanthropic world, kicking off with the inauguration of President Donald Trump, whose Israel-related policies have largely been hailed by the Jewish community, while his domestic activities and his political allies have been a major source of division. Alongside the joy that accompanied the release of all the remaining living hostages in Gaza and all but one of the slain captives, the Diaspora Jewish community also experienced the pain of multiple deadly attacks in 2025, culminating with last week’s terror attack in Sydney, Australia, in which 15 people were shot dead and scores were injured.

This summer saw a punishing 12-day war between Israel and Iran, following a major strike on Iran’s nuclear project and ballistic missile program, though the success of the American-Israeli operation is up for debate, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to discuss plans for a follow-up strike during his upcoming visit to the United States.

The past year has also seen several major philanthropic donations, including one of the largest ever earlier this month, with Michael and Susan Dell’s $6.25 billion pledge to provide $250 investment accounts to 25 million American children. This year also saw the largest-ever single philanthropic donation by Israeli donors, with Shmuel and Anat Harlap’s $180 million gift to central Israel’s Rabin Medical Center, which was also the largest-ever gift to an Israeli hospital.

Other notable donations that were made this year include: Jon and Mindy Gray’s $125 million gift to Tel Aviv University in May; the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation’s $90 million matching grant for Cleveland’s Jewish day schools; and Sylvan Adams’ $100 million donation to Soroka Medical Center in October, after it was struck by an Iranian missile. More on this below.

Though it has slowed, the so-called “Surge” in Jewish engagement continued in 2025. This year saw a highly contentious World Zionist Congress election, which was marred by widespread fraud, and a plenary session in Jerusalem that was rocked by political fighting and allegations of corruption. The past year has also seen multiple Jewish groups shut down and merge as they grapple with funding shortfalls and retirements.

As the Jewish world brings in the secular new year, it will be accompanied by many of these common threads, perhaps most significantly mounting concerns about Jewish security in the wake of last week’s deadly terror attack.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.