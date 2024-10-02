Your Daily Phil: Wrapping up a grim year, with hope for a better 5785

Good Wednesday morning.

Ed. note: In observance of Rosh Hashanah, the next Your Daily Phil will arrive on Monday, Oct. 7. Chag sameach, shana tovah and Shabbat shalom. ??

Tonight marks the end of one of the darkest years in recent Jewish memory, beginning with the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust on Oct. 7, an event whose ramifications continue to be felt by Jews around the world, particularly in Israel. In Israel, fighting continues on multiple fronts, tens of thousands of Israelis remain displaced by the conflict and 101 hostages remain in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, their fates unknown. Elsewhere, Jews have faced levels of antisemitism unseen in decades, which has caused many to question their physical safety, as well as their status in society, writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.

Even the past 24 hours have seen a massive ballistic missile barrage fired at Israel by Iran, which sent millions of Israelis into bomb shelters — and killed one Palestinian, who was struck by missile fragments — as well as a deadly terror shooting and stabbing attack in Jaffa that killed seven people and left at least eight more wounded.

As masses of Jews head to synagogues around the world for Rosh Hashanah, those institutions will be under increased security amid mounting threats against them by individuals and state actors such as Iran.

With Israel expanding its military operations to Lebanon, and Hezbollah and Iran responding with yet larger and more powerful retaliatory strikes, and with the antisemitism that was unleashed over the past year showing no serious signs of abatement, Jews bringing in 5785 do so with the hope that the worst is behind us. Indeed, some Israelis have swapped the usual “Shana tovah” — “[Have a] good year” — greeting in the days before Rosh Hashanah with a wish for a “Shana yoter tova” — “A better year.”

And yet the past year has also seen powerful expressions of Jewish unity, not seen since the Soviet Jewry movement of the Cold War.

The past year has reinforced the connection between Jews in Israel and those elsewhere around the world, both in terms of their devotion and sense of responsibility toward one another and their shared fate and interconnectedness. Many communities in Israel have palpably felt the significance of a relationship with Jewish communities abroad over the past year through Jewish philanthropic dollars, volunteer efforts and emotional support. Jews outside of Israel have also seen Israel’s vulnerability and seen that what starts in Israel often has consequences for them as well.

In response to the Oct. 7 attacks, Jewish donors — big and small — have pledged unprecedented levels of funding for Israeli and Jewish causes. Jewish organizations have launched countless new partnerships and initiatives, and entire ecosystems of new Jewish nonprofits and grassroots groups have sprung up ex nihilo around the world.

More and more Jews have become involved in their communities — in terms of personal engagement as well as with their careers — as the importance of robust and vibrant Jewish life has become more evident in what has been dubbed “The Surge.”

Maintaining these newfound Israel-Diaspora ties, keeping donors and foundations engaged and hanging onto those newly or more deeply engaged Jews will surely be the major test for the Jewish community writ large in the coming year.

Shana (yoter) tovah!