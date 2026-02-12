Your Daily Phil: Would a Zionist by any other name…?

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

The boundaries of communal life — particularly as it relates to Israel and Zionism — have always been a topic of fraught debate in the Jewish world. But in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, that debate has taken on increased urgency, often splitting families. What manner of criticism of Israel is acceptable? How and where can those critiques be expressed? Is anti-Zionism acceptable? What about non-Zionism?

These questions are also not just relevant for communities and organizations but for families as well, with a growing body of anecdotal evidence indicating sometimes insurmountable rifts on these issues along generational lines.

In a sign of their growing significance in communal discourse, two studies have recently been published — one quantitative, one qualitative — seeking to shed light on the issues. Last week, the Jewish Federations of North America released survey findings indicating that a minority of American Jews — 37% — actively identify as Zionists, compared to 8% who identify as non-Zionists and 7% who say they are anti-Zionists. At the same time, significant majorities of respondents said that they believe that Israel has a right to exist as a Jewish, democratic state (88%); that they feel emotionally attached to Israel (71%); and that Israel makes them proud to be Jewish (60%). These findings have given rise to fresh debate about the significance of nomenclature and terminology as opposed to ideology and belief. More on this below.

Today, the Israel-based nonprofit For the Sake of Argument (FSA), which encourages and facilitates open debate, has released a new study, “The Journeys and Destinations of Young Jewish Anti-Zionists,” examining the beliefs and backgrounds of anti-Zionists and offering recommendations to Israel educators about what to do with this group.

Abi Dauber Sterne, one of the co-founders of FSA, told eJewishPhilanthropy that the study came out of repeated questions and requests for help from parents about their anti-Zionist children. “I cannot tell you how many people have said to me, in a sort of embarrassed and pained way, ‘I have an anti-Zionist child.’ So many people. And they sort of look at [FSA co-founder Robbie Gringras] and me and say… ’You’re experts in dialogue. Do you have any way of helping us?’” Dauber Sterne said.

She and Gringras realized that they couldn’t offer recommendations without first better understanding anti-Zionists, but found that — as two avowed Zionists living in Israel — it was not easy to reach them. By working through intermediaries, they eventually reached some 30 anti-Zionist Jews from across the United States, most of whom were under 40, and conducted a “listening tour.” According to FSA, their responses challenged several of the assumptions that many in the Jewish world hold about anti-Zionist Jews. They found that contrary to the belief that their anti-Zionism stems from ignorance, most of the respondents “were extremely knowledgeable.” Many respondents also acknowledged that there is a problem of antisemitism in progressive non-Jewish spaces, and they thus did not believe that they were “looking to ‘make nice with the goyim’” by being anti-Zionist.

In general, Dauber Sterne said that FSA is not looking to propose a solution to the rift between Zionists and anti-Zionists in the Jewish community but to shed further light on the problem and to encourage organizations and families to acknowledge that some of the actions that they take are alienating anti-Zionist Jews. She stressed that acknowledging this fact is not the same as opposing those actions. There is nothing wrong with a congregational Hebrew school striving to educate its students to be Zionists, even if that means anti-Zionist parents will not send their child there. “If that’s what communities want, it’s fine,’” Dauber Sterne said. “I just think it’s a fallacy to pretend they’re welcome when they are not.”

According to FSA, the path forward is uncertain. Dauber Sterne and Gringras see clear merits to the desires both to refrain from excluding people from the Jewish community and to “reject jettisoning Israel from the Jewish community for the sake of inclusion.” Until a viable third option arrives, the group recommends “holding” the community together despite the frictions — and to “keep arguing with each other” in the meantime.

