Your Daily Phil: With the teens at BBYO’s (expanding) International Convention

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new study about Jewish teens’ mental well-being. We cover BBYO’s International Convention in Denver and consider its recent expansion, and we interview Conference of Presidents CEO William Daroff ahead of the group’s current leadership mission to Israel. We feature an opinion piece by Joe Roberts questioning the Jewish establishment’s approach to stemming the rising tide of antisemitism, and one by Gilad Peled with advice for Israel educators. Also in this newsletter: Michael Hirsch, Rabbi Gilad Kariv and Dani Bergman.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations’ annual leadership mission to Israel is underway, having kicked off on Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the group’s opening dinner on Sunday. The mission visited Israeli communities that were hit by the Oct. 7 attacks yesterday, are meeting in the Knesset today and will visit northern Israeli towns tomorrow. Read our interview with Conference of Presidents CEO William Daroff below and follow eJewishPhilanthropy’s coverage from the trip in the coming days.

The Washington Hebrew Congregation will host the “National Prayer for the Return of All Hostages” tonight at the synagogue and virtually, marking 500 days since the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

The Jewish Funders Network is holding a session today, “Merger & Acquisition as a Feminist Act,” with Elizabeth Mandel, founder of JGirls+ Magazine, and Shuli Karkowsky, CEO at Moving Traditions, following up on the youth movement’s recent acquisition of the publication. Stephanie Blumenkranz, director of the Hadassah Foundation, which funded both organizations, will also participate in the discussion.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is on a state visit in Hungary today, marking 80 years since the murder of more than 500,000 Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust. Herzog will meet with Hungarian leaders and with the country’s Jewish community. Traveling with Herzog is the family of hostage Omri Miran, who was kidnapped from his home in Nahal Oz on Oct. 7, 2023. In addition, Holocaust survivor Aharon Shevo and his family are accompanying the president. Tomorrow, Herzog will travel to Rome.

The Hertog Forum for National Security began yesterday in Tel Aviv. This year, the gathering is centered on the subject of “renewing the U.S.-Israel alliance.” Today’s schedule includes an address by former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and a conversation between Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Eli Groner, tech investor and former director-general of the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, about Israel’s economic future.

Move over, chicken soup — a strong Jewish identity appears to be the key to a healthy sense of well-being for Jewish teenagers, according to a new study assessing the mental health of Jewish adolescents by the nonprofit BeWell, Jewish Federations of North America and Stanford University, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The survey, which collected responses from 2,489 Jewish teens from 49 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, found that “teens’ sense of well-being was most strongly connected to the personal importance they placed on being Jewish.” This personal sense of Jewish identity outweighed the importance that their families place on being Jewish.

The study relied on a commonly used measure for teen well-being based on five criteria — engagement, perseverance, optimism, connectedness and happiness — which is more commonly known by its acronym, EPOCH.

The findings also appeared to cast some doubt on the overall efficacy of Jewish teen programming, finding that frequency of participation in youth activities had virtually no effect on four of the five criteria. Frequency of participation in Jewish teen programs did, however, have a significant effect on optimism.

The study found that the greatest sources of stress for Jewish teens are school and “the war in Israel and Gaza/antisemitism,” more so than parents, relationships/self-image and sexuality/gender. Revealing a downside of a strong Jewish identity, the survey found that teens for whom being Jewish was more important also felt more anxiety around “Jewish-specific stressors.”

Friendships with fellow Jews also appear to be a key element in Jewish teens’ well-being. More than three-quarters of respondents — 79% — said they feel “free to be [their] full self” with their Jewish friends. A slightly smaller number, 72%, said so about their family and 51% said it about their non-Jewish friends. Summer camps were the top location where respondents said they felt they could be their full selves, followed by synagogues and Jewish teen programs.

The respondents were found first through “Jewish teen-facing organizations” and only then through word-of-mouth, which the pollsters said meant that “Jewish teens who are actively engaged in Jewish activities and communities are likely overrepresented in our sample.”