Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the final day of the Jewish Funders Network conference. We spotlight PJ Library’s “Get Together” initiative that is connecting thousands of families through microgrants for small events, and report on an onstage interview by the parents of slain Israeli Embassy employee Sarah Milgrim at the ADL’s Never is Now conference yesterday. We feature an opinion piece by Neri Shotan about meeting the challenges of wartime in the middle of a an Israeli national rehabilitation effort, and one by Abigail Uhrman spotlighting how the Jewish Theological Seminary is choosing to apply lessons from recent research on the needs of Jewish communal professionals. Also in this issue: Yaron and Ilana Moshe, Idan Roll and Ronald Lauder.

What We’re Watching

The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs will have its confirmation hearing this morning for Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) to be Homeland Security secretary, following Kristi Noem’s departure last week from the role.

The Central Conference of American Rabbis’ annual convention concludes today in San Francisco.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JAY DEITCHER

As the curtain closed on this year’s JFN International Conference yesterday in San Diego, attendees made to-go plates with rice, beans and hummus and hugged each other goodbye. Then, dozens of the roughly 600 attendees didn’t leave. Instead, they lounged on tan couches outside the conference resort, basking in the California sun, leisurely picking at their Israeli salads. The word for this is “lingering,” when a person is reluctant to leave, possibly because he or she is enjoying themselves or because they want to take in more, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher from the gathering.

While some lounged outside, over 60 attendees were celebrating the launch of JFN’s Jewish Day School Affinity Group, the idea for which was birthed at last year’s conference in Nashville, Tenn. “Our broader community is increasingly recognizing this extraordinary and life-shaping role and power of Jewish day school education, not only as a path to academic excellence or Jewish literacy, but it’s one of the strongest ways that we can invest in Jewish peoplehood itself,” Amy Schlussel, JFN project manager of the affinity group, said. “Day school leaders, day school professionals, day school investors have been patiently waiting and asking about how philanthropy can help move the entire field forward, and this momentum only matters if everyone in the room carries it forward and translates this energy into action.”

Compared to Monday’s programming, which included JFN President and CEO Andrés Spokoiny’s list of action items for funders to focus on and the announcement of a $2 million matching campaign to heal Israel, yesterday’s programming was intentionally lighter. The conference was attended by funders and representatives from philanthropic foundations, many excited that their investments into day schools were paying off and dreaming up the next chapter in the Jewish narrative.

The closing plenary, which focused on the power of narratives and storytelling, ended with Alon Ohel, a 24-year-old Israeli pianist who was kidnapped on Oct. 7 from the Nova Music Festival and spent 738 days in captivity in Gaza, playing two songs via a taped video. While in captivity, music gave him comfort as he sang music to himself and was transported into another world.

Throughout his ordeal, Ohel said he clung to hope. “I chose life,” he said to the audience after saying that he had contemplated suicide in captivity. Even before seeing the footage, he knew people were protesting and loved ones were fighting for him. “I know Israel. I know my family.”

The session was capped off with the announcement that the JFN conference would return to Israel next year, on March 14-17 in Tel Aviv, three years after the last JFN conference in Israel — just a few months after the Oct. 7 attacks. The weather in Tel Aviv in March is typically in the upper 60s, only slightly below San Diego’s never-changing, not too hot, not too cold temperature. The White City also has many exceptional tan couches overlooking the coast — the perfect setting for some high-quality lingering.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.