Your Daily Phil: What Livingstone’s London can teach Jews in Mamdani’s New York
In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we reflect on Democrat Zohran Mamdani's mayoral victory in New York City and what lessons the local Jewish community can draw from similar circumstances elsewhere. We speak with relatives and colleagues of Stanley Chesley, a controversial litigator and longtime Jewish communal leader, who died on Sunday. We also report on the National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism's potential split from the Heritage Foundation. We feature an opinion piece by Steven Windmueller on Mamdani's win; Marina Rosenberg marks the 80th anniversary of the pogrom that set the disappearance of Libya's Jewish community in motion; and Archie Gottesman makes the case for choosing progress over perfection when it comes to finding allies in the fight against antisemitism.
A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS
The city with the largest Jewish population in the world elected Democrat Zohran Mamdani as its mayor last night, following an election that deeply divided the Jewish community and is poised to continue to influence Jewish communal politics and priorities into the future.
Mamdani, a democratic socialist, was staunchly opposed throughout his campaign by the mainstream Jewish communal world over his support for the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel and his refusal to disavow calls to “globalize the intifada,” among other things. This included leading rabbis breaking from historical norms to endorse his main opponent, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, from the pulpit. And now, that same mainstream Jewish communal world will have to learn to work with and against Mamdani, who received less than a third of the Jewish vote, compared to 60% that went to Cuomo, according to exit polls.
“As we have done for over a century, we will continue to work across every level of government to ensure that our city remains a place where our Jewish community, and all communities, feel safe and respected,” the UJA-Federation of New York, Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, the New York/New Jersey branch of the Anti-Defamation League, the New York office of the American Jewish Committee and and the New York Board of Rabbis, wrote in a joint statement.
This was echoed by many national and local Jewish organizations, who reiterated their concerns but also called for Mamdani to come through on his campaign promises of ensuring the dignity and safety of all New Yorkers, including Jewish ones. Others took a more combative posture, such as the Anti-Defamation League, which launched a “Mamdani Monitor” this morning to track the incoming mayor’s policies and personnel appointments. Read Jewish Insider’s coverage of the initiative here.
Going forward, the Jewish community will face a far more complicated relationship with New York City leadership than it is used to. Suffice it to say that the new mayor will likely not be attending the “Israel on Fifth” parade next spring as his predecessors typically did. Yet Jewish leaders will nevertheless have to cooperate with the incoming administration in order to ensure the community is secured and receives access to municipal resources, while also pushing back against Mamdani’s more troubling proposals and initiatives, particularly those related to Israel.
This will be a delicate line to balance. There are precedents for this, however, which the New York Jewish community — and American Jewish community writ large — can turn to for a roadmap, particularly in Europe, where anti-Zionist sentiments have been far more common for years.
Arieh Kovler, a London-born political consultant, noted the similarities between Mamdani and former London Mayor Ken Livingstone, who came from the progressive wing of the Labour Party and who held anti-Israel views and was repeatedly (and credibly) accused of antisemitism. Ultimately, while this period was complicated and challenging, the London Jewish community made it through. “Ken Livingstone was not a friend of the Jews,” Kovler said. “But Jewish life did not end. Organizations still got funding. Israel events still happened. And we came out the end of it. The Jews did not flee London.”
BARUCH DAYAN EMET
Stanley Chesley, class-action innovator and Jewish communal leader, dies at 89
Stanley Chesley went from being a relatively unknown personal injury lawyer to a nationally renowned litigator after representing the victims of the 1977 Beverly Hills Supper Club fire that killed 165 people, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher. A celebrated philanthropist throughout Cincinnati and the Jewish world, his career ended in controversy after he was disbarred in 2013, accused of overcharging fees. Chesley died on Sunday at a long-term care facility in Cincinnati after a long battle with dementia, his family said. He was 89.
More in the good: Today, Chesley, who served as president of the Cincinnati Jewish federation, is remembered by peers as a man who lived large and brought everyone along for the ride, treating Jewish professionals and acquaintances with respect and always seeking ways to bring others up from similar humble beginnings as the ones he was born into. “When Stanley was up there in the olam haba [world to come], and they looked at the ledger sheets,” said Elliot Karp, the Cincinnati federation’s chief development officer from 1989 to 2004, “I think there’s far more credit on the side of the balance sheet for all the good he did than any of the issues.”
SCOOP
Heritage-aligned antisemitism task force threatens to sever ties if reforms not enacted
Less than a day after an antisemitism task force aligned with the Heritage Foundation pledged to stand by the embattled conservative organization, the group’s co-chairs are now demanding concrete reforms from Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts — and warning that they may cut off ties with Heritage if their requests are not met. In a Tuesday afternoon email to members of the conservative National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, which was viewed by Gabby Deutch from eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider, the task force co-chairs shared the text of an email they sent to Roberts earlier in the day.
What they said: They asked Roberts to remove the controversial video he posted to X last week defending firebrand commentator Tucker Carlson, in which Roberts alleged that Carlson’s critics are part of a “venomous coalition” and that “their attempt to cancel him will fail.” The co-chairs wrote, “Many of us on the NTFCA are among those who believed you called us part of a ‘venomous coalition’ and implicitly questioned our loyalty to the United States. It makes collaboration with Heritage difficult for our members.” Roberts’ video came after Carlson faced criticism for hosting neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes on his podcast.
Read the full story here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
WINDS OF CHANGE
The rise of Mamdanism
“The election of Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s next mayor will result in a fundamental shift in political options for American Jewry, as this contest’s outcome, it would appear, will have implications well beyond the Empire State,” writes Steven Windmueller, professor emeritus of Jewish communal studies at Hebrew Union College – Jewish Institute of Religion in Los Angeles, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Unknown territory: “As America’s political stage becomes more radicalized, whether in connection with authoritarian tendencies on the right and socialist impulses on the left, where does that leave mainstream voters, including a significant base of the Jewish electorate? The battle over the future of the Democratic Party is now on full display, and just as we saw divisions among Jews in connection with this contest, Jewish voters will increasingly be in search of political options that provide them with a lane distinctive from the extremist politics that now define so much of both sides of the playing field.”
ZACHOR
The forgotten pogrom and the fate of Libya’s Jews
“On Nov. 5, 1945, mobs swept through the streets of Tripoli and other Libyan cities armed with clubs, knives and torches. By the time order was restored three days later, more than 140 Jews were dead, including children. Hundreds were injured. Synagogues, homes and shops lay in ashes; centuries-old neighborhoods had been destroyed in hours, and thousands of Jews were left homeless,” writes Marina Rosenberg, senior vice president of international affairs for the Anti-Defamation League, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “This pogrom was the beginning of the end for one of the world’s oldest Jewish communities.”
More than a footnote: “The erasure of Jews from the Arab world was not inevitable — it resulted from hate, incitement and deliberate state policy. And the silence that followed has been just as deliberate. Remembering Libya’s pogroms restores to history a people erased from it. It reminds us that the Middle East’s Jewish story is not solely an Israeli one; it spans millennia across the region, deeply intertwined with the lands from which Jews were expelled. To forget them is to accept their erasure. To remember them is our duty — one that has become controversial, but one we must uphold.”
COMBATING ANTISEMITISM
The allies we didn’t expect
“For too long, the Jewish community has written off potential allies because of political differences. But antisemitism doesn’t ask your political party for permission before it strikes. It doesn’t care who you voted for, or where you stand on social issues. And fighting it requires courage and numbers, not purity tests,” writes Archie Gottesman, co-founder of JewBelong, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Hands are reaching out: “Jews are only 2% of the U.S. population. We can’t fight antisemitism alone, which is why JewBelong is actively partnering with the Christian community, including the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) and Larry Huch Ministries. … Christian voices reach places Jewish voices don’t, and their solidarity makes it clear that this fight isn’t just a Jewish issue: it’s an American one. It’s understandable that some Jews may feel wary when outsiders speak up for us. We’ve been conditioned to assume there’s a catch. But what if there isn’t? What if we’ve been so used to going it alone that we don’t see the hands already reaching out?”
