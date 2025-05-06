Your Daily Phil: What Hezbollah attacks have cost northern Israeli farmers

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new initiative launching today by Daniel Lubetzky’s nonprofit, Frontline Builders, to declare May “Frontline Worker Appreciation Month,” and examine a new study estimating the damage caused to northern Israeli agriculture by Hezbollah. We feature an opinion piece by Suzy Bookbinder and Michelle Starkman making a case for the continued relevance of galas, and one by Eran Shayshon about Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik’s concept of “dual covenants” and the evolution of Jewish universalism from the 20th century to today. Also in this newsletter: Yehuda Kurtzer, Jeffrey Herbst and Philip and Sima Needleman.

The JPro25 conference continues today in Baltimore. If you’re there, say hi to eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim!

The Orthodox Union is convening its annual Washington mission today and tomorrow. Tonight, they’ll host a kickoff dinner reception honoring Sen. James Lankford (R-OK).

The Israel Allies Foundation, in conjunction with Eagles’ Wings, the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition, American Christian Leaders for Israel and the Combat Antisemitism Movement, is hosting its Israel Advocacy Day and Independence Day Reception today in Washington. The groups will host a reception tonight with the co-chairs and members of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus.

At the Milken Institute’s Global Conference in Los Angeles, IKAR’s Rabbi Sharon Brous will speak today on a panel titled “What Faith Means to Me,” while Yeshiva University’s Rabbi Ari Berman and Stanford University’s Jonathan Levin will speak in a session on higher education, followed by an on-stage interview with Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman on the same subject.

The Future Summit continues today in Israel.

KIND bars for kindergarten teachers, Flamingo razors for first responders and all-natural deodorant for nurses are just a few of the gift programs rolling out this month for what’s been dubbed Frontline Worker Appreciation Month — a new initiative launched today by KIND Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky’s nonprofit, Frontline Builders, to make May a time to stop, drop and thank those who serve as the main point of contact between the public and civil services, the organization told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.

This month, over 250 mayors and county officials across the country will be participating by issuing proclamations recognizing the month and hosting appreciation events for frontline workers. According to Frontline Builders’ partnership director, Jason Lalak, the idea emerged because five years from the organization’s inception during COVID-19, frontline workers have continued the work they do, but recognition has waned.

“Back in 2020, a lot of people at 7 o’clock every night would be applauding and cheering out their windows, banging pots and pans. They would be dropping off care kits in local hospitals and fire stations and police stations,” Lalak told eJP. “But that attention really has waned while the work that frontline workers do for our communities has never stopped.”

Frontline Builders is hoping to fill that gap, said Lalak. In addition to working with municipal leadership, the organization has selected different frontline communities to donate food and self care items in New York City; Los Angeles; Denver; Indianapolis; San Francisco; Austin, Texas; Portland, Ore.; Evanston, Ill.; DeKalb County, Ga.; and Chandler, Ariz.

Flamingo, Gimme Seaweed, Glossier, KIND Snacks, Nature’s Bakery, Salt & Stone and Starface are among 18 brands who have donated $500,000 worth of inventory for the cause.

According to Jessamyn Waldman Rodriguez — chief philanthropy officer for the Lubetzky Family Foundation — Frontline Worker Appreciation Month, and Frontline Builders overall, is part of a broader movement that aims to lift up “builders,” those who — intentionally or just by the nature of their work — are combatting polarization and “work across aisles.” Through a number of projects, including Frontline Builders and Builders of the Middle East, the Lubetzky Family Foundation aims to lift up the voices of those at the societal center, she said.

“There’s a lot of division and polarization and extremism in the nation,” Waldman Rodriguez told eJP. “Builders we see as people who are fighting to keep it together and working across aisles and collaborating with people who they may not agree with. Very often, our frontline workers, our teachers and our nurses and firefighters, are just doing their everyday work without seeing difference.”