Your Daily Phil: What comes next as U.S., Israel pummel Iran?

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

How long will it last?

Perhaps more than any other, that is the main question as we enter the third day of what has quickly become a full-scale regional war, after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran’s top leaders, military sites and regime institutions. Tehran, in turn, has fired barrages of ballistic missiles at Israeli military and civilian targets, directly killing at least 11 people in Israel — nine of them in a single direct strike in the central city of Beit Shemesh — along with at least four American soldiers. Iran has also launched attacks on American allies throughout the Middle East. In the early hours of Monday morning, Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group joined the fighting, firing multiple rockets at northern Israel.

The duration issue is a critical one as with each additional day, the costs of the war in both human life and in economic terms increases. As times goes on, additional Iranian proxies — beyond Hezbollah — may join the fighting. Diaspora Jewish groups have also warned of potential Iran-directed threats to Jewish communities around the world.

The renewed missile fire has again highlighted the shortage of bomb shelters in Israel. Roughly a fifth of all Israelis do not have access to any kind of bomb shelter, and another 30% must rely on larger communal shelters outside their homes, which can be impossible for people with disabilities or small children to reach in time. This issue is particularly acute in low-income households and, even more so, among Israel’s non-Jewish communities, where a lack of state funding, logistical challenges and, according to activists, government neglect have prevented the construction of communal fortified areas and the addition of fortified rooms in private homes.

Avi Weiss, American Israeli economist and president of the Israeli social policy-focused Taub Center think tank, noted yesterday that the 12-day Israel-Iran war in June directly cost the Israeli economy roughly $6.5 billion, along with another $1.5 billion-$3 billion more in damages caused by Iranian missiles, particularly to Beersheva’s Soroka Medical Center and Rehovot’s Weizmann Institute of Science. “It’s reasonable to think that this might not be that different from then,” Weiss said, speaking in a web briefing organized by the Taub Center. “I can’t know for sure that that’s what’s going to happen. We don’t know how long this is going to last. We don’t know how intense it’s going to be, but it’s not far off from what we expect might happen.”

American and Israeli officials have indicated both a willingness to continue the war for at least several weeks and a need for a thorough campaign, lest the fighting so far be for naught. In his briefing, Weiss largely refrained from prognosticating, but said that while the current war comes with considerable costs, if its aims are met, the benefits for Israel could be significant.

“Let’s take the optimistic view and say that as a result of what happens now, there’ll be a regime change inside of Iran,” Weiss said. “It would affect the entire region. You could have an expansion of the Abraham Accords… that would obviously be huge for Israel. It would quiet things down, it would eventually allow [Israel] to lower the size of the army or expenditures on security. I don’t know how long that would take, but it could happen.”

