Your Daily Phil: We need to talk about the Israeli civil service

What You Should Know

Current and former top Israeli civil servants sounded the alarm last week on what they described as the country’s rapidly deteriorating public sector, which they warned will affect all facets of Israeli society, from the education system to the justice system, welfare services to transportation infrastructure, reports Rachel Gutman for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Speaking at the Taub Center social policy think tank’s annual conference in Tel Aviv, titled “The Future of Public Service in Israel: Who Will Serve the Public?,” Col. (res.) Miri Eisin, chair of the Taub Center’s board, framed the issue in terms she knows well from her military intelligence career. “After two years of war, when we speak about our national resilience, it’s not just the military or diplomatic,” she said on Thursday. “Security is not just the army or diplomacy — it’s society, economics, it’s our other capacities.”

Emi Palmor, the project coordinator for the rehabilitation of Kibbutz Nir Oz and former director-general of Israel’s Justice Ministry, issued a lengthy diatribe on the subject, highlighting the country’s failure to install permanent heads of major government offices, as well as a lack of diversity among those top officials, which she said prevents young Israelis from joining the civil service in the first place. This is already affecting the quality of government services, she said, and will continue to do so into the future, potentially contributing to the country’s rising rates of emigration.”We’re already at advanced stages where there simply isn’t anyone to teach certain subjects. There are schools dealing with basic services they can’t provide. What’s happening on our roads today? Who’s at the Transportation Ministry planning 10-20 years ahead for this small, crowded country?” She added: “Slowly, slowly, this place will become a place that is not good to live in — not because politics annoys us, but because the most basic things won’t be able to function.”

Palmor, the fieriest speaker of the day, also took issue with the conference’s aim of exploring these issues in the civil service sector without addressing what she described as the elephant in the room: the lack of a person in charge of the field. For nearly a year, the position of civil service commissioner has been vacant due to a political stalemate. The commissioner’s role is to act as a gatekeeper, ensuring professionalism over politicization in the hiring and employment of civil servants. “The civil service commissioner is essential in ensuring that senior professional positions will be excellent, that appointments are good first and foremost, but also equally available to all who deserve them,” said Palmor.

Palmor argued that while this may seem like a niche issue, without the proper oversight, Israel’s civil service cannot function properly. “We all felt what it was like to have a government malfunctioning on Oct. 8,” she told attendees of the conference, referring to the uncoordinated displacement of tens of thousands of Israelis in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks.

The implications for philanthropy in Israel are significant as virtually all fields — from welfare to education to culture — intersect in some way with local and national government. Itzik Shmuli, the Israel director of UJA-Federation of New York and a former Labor MK, warned that “public service has been under threat,” pointing to recent examples involving inter alia Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who refuses to recognize the status of Chief Justice Isaac Amit and who changed the locks on the offices of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, as cases of “politicization of public service to corrupt it.” Shmuli called for a return to fundamentals: “We need to ask ourselves how we’re fulfilling the basics of public service and surround ourselves with partners who can help make good decisions.”

