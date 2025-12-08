Your Daily Phil: Visiting N.Y., Israel’s Herzog says ‘fight back’ against Mamdani

What You Should Know

Israeli President Isaac Herzog denounced New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, whom he said “makes no effort” to hide his disdain for Israel, and called for the Jewish community to “fight back” against anti-Israel hatred, during a speech on Sunday night at Yeshiva University’s annual Hanukkah Dinner, reports Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy from the event.

“Here in New York and all across America, the turbulence is unnerving, and the challenges facing the Jewish people are growing,” Herzog said. “Here we see a mayor-elect who makes no effort to conceal his contempt for the Jewish democratic State of Israel, the only nation state of the Jewish people.”

Referring to the demonstration outside an event at Park East Synagogue encouraging immigration to Israel, which included chants of “globalize the intifada” and “death to the IDF,” Herzog continued: “The incoming mayor’s response was to suggest that Jews who consider fulfilling [aliyah] are violating international law. In the face of such hatred, we must fight back fiercely and fearlessly.”

With his remarks, Herzog joined a growing number of Jewish figures who have condemned the incoming New York City mayor. The Israeli president was honored at the university’s 101st Hanukkah Dinner, receiving an honorary doctorate from the institution. The event also featured a nod to YU honorees over the past century, which have included Albert Einstein, Jonas Salk, Golda Meir and John F. Kennedy.

Since the surge of antisemitism on college campuses sparked by the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks and ensuing wars in Gaza, Yeshiva University has positioned itself as a refuge for Jewish students. Now, as Mamdani is weeks away from taking office, the school’s president, Rabbi Ari Berman, said on Sunday night that the school is gearing up for its next mission: confronting the incoming mayor. “As the premier Jewish university in the nation, we are not running from the untruths being repeated by a newly elected official in the city. We are here to confront them,” Berman told the roughly 500 people at the dinner, which was held in downtown Manhattan’s Cipriani ballroom. “This is our time, this is our calling. We will always stand for our values, we will always bring the light.”

While anti-Israel demonstrations have roiled college campuses nationwide since Oct. 7, the number of transfer students to YU increased by 75% in 2024, according to university officials. Even with the recent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, “we don’t see [increased admissions] stopping in any way,” Berman told eJewishPhilanthropy on the sidelines of the event. “We’re overwhelmed with students. Students who in the past would have gone to the top Ivy League schools are now coming to Yeshiva University.”

