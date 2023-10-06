Your Daily Phil: Visa waivers are a boon to Israel-Diaspora ties, groups say

Good Friday morning!

Ed. note: In celebration of Simchat Torah (and observance of Columbus Day), the next Your Daily Phil will arrive on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Shabbat shalom and chag sameach!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Reform and Conservative movements highlighting their egalitarianism as Israelis grapple with gender segregation in public spaces, and feature an opinion piece from Rabbi Leon A. Morris. Also in this newsletter: Narges Mohammadi, Fran Drescher and Alfred Moses.We’ll start with how Israel’s entry to the Visa Waiver Program will facilitate “peoplehood” programs.

Israel’s entry into the United States’ Visa Waiver Program removes a significant barrier for Jewish groups involved in programs that bring Israelis to the U.S., allowing for cheaper, easier and greater exchanges, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Last week, the U.S. government announced that Israel had fulfilled the requirements necessary to enter the program, which allows for visa-free travel to the U.S. by Israeli citizens, beginning Nov. 30. Until now, Israelis have had to pay nearly $200 for a visa and endure a time-consuming application process, provided they were able to get appointments to do so — no small feat in the post-pandemic era.

Shlomit Mali, the CEO of AMI – the National Alliance Strengthening Israelis’ Connection to World Jewry, said her organization, which regularly sends delegations of Israelis to the U.S. to learn about the Jewish community, only invited Israelis who already had a visa to travel to the U.S. to participate in its programs in order to avoid the frustration.

“Having a visa was a condition to participate,” said Mali, whose organization is jointly funded by the Israeli government and private philanthropy, primarily the Maimonides Fund and the William Davidson Foundation. “But now that it’s no longer a condition, it will make things much easier,” she said.

Jeremy Fingerman, CEO of the Foundation for Jewish Camp, told eJP that “more and more camps have been interested in having Israeli campers in addition to the shlichim.”

At the same time, Fingerman said that, for the most part, while the visa issue is a nuisance, it is not the primary obstacle preventing more Israeli teens from attending American summer camps. “The biggest hurdle is the cost of the flight,” Fingerman said. “There are some camps that have subsidies, but a higher-income Israeli is the only one that’s going to be able to come.”

