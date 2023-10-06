Your Daily Phil: Visa waivers are a boon to Israel-Diaspora ties, groups say
Ed. note: In celebration of Simchat Torah (and observance of Columbus Day), the next Your Daily Phil will arrive on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Shabbat shalom and chag sameach!
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Reform and Conservative movements highlighting their egalitarianism as Israelis grapple with gender segregation in public spaces, and feature an opinion piece from Rabbi Leon A. Morris. Also in this newsletter: Narges Mohammadi, Fran Drescher and Alfred Moses.We’ll start with how Israel’s entry to the Visa Waiver Program will facilitate “peoplehood” programs.
Israel’s entry into the United States’ Visa Waiver Program removes a significant barrier for Jewish groups involved in programs that bring Israelis to the U.S., allowing for cheaper, easier and greater exchanges, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Last week, the U.S. government announced that Israel had fulfilled the requirements necessary to enter the program, which allows for visa-free travel to the U.S. by Israeli citizens, beginning Nov. 30. Until now, Israelis have had to pay nearly $200 for a visa and endure a time-consuming application process, provided they were able to get appointments to do so — no small feat in the post-pandemic era.
Shlomit Mali, the CEO of AMI – the National Alliance Strengthening Israelis’ Connection to World Jewry, said her organization, which regularly sends delegations of Israelis to the U.S. to learn about the Jewish community, only invited Israelis who already had a visa to travel to the U.S. to participate in its programs in order to avoid the frustration.
“Having a visa was a condition to participate,” said Mali, whose organization is jointly funded by the Israeli government and private philanthropy, primarily the Maimonides Fund and the William Davidson Foundation. “But now that it’s no longer a condition, it will make things much easier,” she said.
Jeremy Fingerman, CEO of the Foundation for Jewish Camp, told eJP that “more and more camps have been interested in having Israeli campers in addition to the shlichim.”
At the same time, Fingerman said that, for the most part, while the visa issue is a nuisance, it is not the primary obstacle preventing more Israeli teens from attending American summer camps. “The biggest hurdle is the cost of the flight,” Fingerman said. “There are some camps that have subsidies, but a higher-income Israeli is the only one that’s going to be able to come.”
NO BARRIERS
As Israelis fight over gender segregation in public spaces, progressive denominations see their moment
Over the past two weeks, Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square has become a battleground in a long-running fight in Israel over the role of religion — specifically gender-segregated prayer — in the public sphere. For the Reform and Masorti/Conservative movements, however, these controversies have served as a way to set themselves apart and to offer Israeli Jews an alternative, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Growing interest: “Our motto in Hebrew is ‘Judaism without mechitzot,’” Anna Kislanski, CEO of the Israel Reform Movement, told eJP. “It’s our identity.” As these fights have played out, Kislanski said the Reform movement has seen a significant rise in interest and engagement. This year, 16 cities and towns have contacted Reform movement communities, asking them to organize public celebrations for the night after Simchat Torah, referred to as Hakafot Shniyot, meaning second processions, which feature music and dancing. In comparison, she said, “last year there were eight.”
RE-CENTERING TORAH LEARNING
Torah to American Jewish funders: Show me that you love me
“An anthropologist observing the ways we celebrate Simchat Torah might suggest that this celebration tells a great deal about the Jewish people. Joining hands, singing and dancing around Torah scrolls signify the centrality of Torah in our lives and the way it continues to be a primary source of joy,” writes Rabbi Leon A. Morris, president of the Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Tough love: “In an honest appraisal of American Jewish non-Orthodox life, I could imagine the Torah screaming out to us: Don’t just tell me that you love me. Show me. … With notable exceptions, too often the Torah of the Jewish social justice space consists of cherry-picked verses that serve as a Jewish veneer to activism that is largely unengaged with Jewish knowledge. … The classic Jewish value — in fact, the mitzvah — of talmud Torah, the study of Torah, still remains an elusive concept in American Jewish life.”
Time for a reckoning: “There is no cultural life that is grounded in ignorance or illiteracy. The future of American Jewish life demands we invest in institutions and initiatives that allow the Torah to belong to all of us.”
