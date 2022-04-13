Your Daily Phil: University presidents talk antisemitism + Borscht at the Seder

Good Wednesday morning!

Rachel Brodie, a Jewish educator who called herself a “New Yorker by birth and temperament,” but who became a leader in the Bay Area’s Jewish community, died on Monday.

Brodie’s death was announced in an email sent Tuesday morning from Congregation Netivot Shalom, a Conservative synagogue in Berkeley, Calif. The email and other announcements did not include the cause of death. Brodie graduated from Brown University in 1989, moved to the Bay Area 25 years ago and worked in a range of Jewish institutions. She served as chief Jewish officer of the JCC of San Francisco, and co-founded and led Jewish Milestones, a nonprofit focusing on lifecycle events. Most recently, she served as senior educator at the Jewish Studio Project, which combines art with Jewish study.

“She was a dear teacher to countless grateful students, of which I was humbled to count myself,” Rabbi Menachem Creditor, the former rabbi of Netivot Shalom, wrote on Facebook. “She was my sister in profound ways, and I am grieving to my heart.” Creditor, who now works at UJA-Federation of New York, told eJewishPhilanthropy that Brodie was the person who convinced him to come to Netivot Shalom. “She was just extraordinary,” he told eJP.

The Jewish Studio Projectmourned Brodie as a “beloved teammate, dear friend, and teacher” in a Facebook post. “To be in Rachel’s presence was to be illuminated by her wit, her laughter, and her fierce and tender heart,” the post said. “To learn with her was to be stimulated, delighted, and transformed”

Brodie served as a scholar-in-residence and educator at Jewish spaces around the Bay Area. During her time in New York, she was the founding director of the Jewish Retreat Center. She also worked for the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee in Bulgaria.