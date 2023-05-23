Your Daily Phil: United Hatzalah’s Ukrainian rescue op + Pushing Ethiopian aliyah

Good Tuesday morning!

UJA-Federation of New York's efforts to raise the issue of Ethiopian aliyah.

UJA-Federation of New York is investing in a number of Israeli organizations focused on the issue of Ethiopian aliyah, or immigration to Israel, as efforts to bring the thousands of Ethiopians eligible for Israeli citizenship waiting in transit camps in the country have largely stalled. In addition to funding programs through the Jewish Agency and the Immigration Ministry to ease aliyah for those who have been able to come to Israel, the federation has given grants to activists working to raise the issue in the public sphere, through media campaigns and protests, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross reports.

This appears to reflect activists’ concerns that the issue of Ethiopian aliyah will be less of a priority for the current government, which has stated its intentions to focus on encouraging aliyah from the U.S. and France. Though the budget for the coming year has yet to be approved by the Knesset, it does not appear as though funds have been specifically allocated toward bringing over the thousands of remaining Ethiopians who are eligible for Israeli citizenship.

To advance this issue, UJA-Federation of NY is working directly with the Israeli government and the Immigration Ministry, speaking to them about the issue and working to raise awareness about it, the head of the organization’s Israel office, former Knesset member Itzik Shmuli, told eJP. “But we are also supporting organizations like the Struggle for Ethiopian Aliyah to help bring this issue to the public agenda,” Shmuli said.

The Struggle for Ethiopian Aliyah is a grassroots group largely made up of Ethiopian-Israeli volunteers who have family members still in Ethiopia. A member of the organization said the grant was not for an astronomical sum – a few thousand dollars but enough for a part-time salaried worker and the funds to become a certified nonprofit in order to allow it to more easily receive charitable donations going forward.

The group organized a protest last Sunday with hundreds of participants, who were overwhelmingly Ethiopian Israelis with family still in Ethiopia. Holding photographs of their loved ones, the protesters demonstrated against the lack of a budget for bringing their families to Israel. Last Thursday, Israel also marked the national day of commemoration for the thousands of Ethiopian Jews who died while making the journey to Israel through Sudan.

For Surafel Alamo, the director of the Struggle, the issue of Ethiopian aliyah is an intensely personal one. “I was only just reunited with my brothers who had been waiting for 16 years in a camp in Gondar. It’s unbelievable for me as a citizen who fought for the country, who took part in [2014’s Gaza war]. It’s something that doesn’t match the Zionist vision,” Alamo told eJP. “I lost three relatives – two brothers and a mother – who died while waiting [to make aliyah].”

