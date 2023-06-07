Your Daily Phil: United Hatzalah fundraising gala in N.Y. + Upgrading nonprofits’ tech
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we profile the Senser Foundation’s efforts to upgrade nonprofits’ technology, and feature op-eds from Shira Ruderman and Jonathan S. Kessler. We’ll start with last night’s United Hatzalah gala in New York.
Five hundred dollars; that’s all it takes to save a life, Mark Gerson, United Hatzalah’s international chairman of the board, explained to an audience of nearly 1,000 people on Tuesday night at the organization’s fourth annual gala in New York, reports Jewish Insider’s Tori Bergel for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Based on a series of quick calculations, Gerson concluded, taking into account the cost of training each of United Hatzalah’s medics, the organization’s total number of volunteers and the lives saved each year: $500 equals one life saved. It seemed a reasonable return on investment for gala attendees, who later in the night would donate tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars on new equipment for the organization (there were also a handful of donations that reached the million-dollar mark, including that of keynote speaker, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and his wife, Dana).
By the time dessert was served, members of the audience had pledged upwards of $5 million to the organization, according to a rolling tally that was displayed on a monitor during the event. (The organization did not immediately release a final total.) But while the event’s goal may have been fundraising, the theme of the evening was unity.
Kraft, who has spent tens of millions of dollars on efforts to combat antisemitism, spoke about the hatred permeating today’s society and the ways communities must act to stifle it. “United Hatzalah is also facing a world of fracture, divisiveness and hate, but it brings out the best in a complicated world, one person at a time, one relationship at a time,” Kraft said. “Because when someone is in harm’s way, within 90 seconds there’s a United Hatzalah ambulance. Jews save the lives of Arabs, Arabs save the lives of Jews, secular people save the lives of the religious and religious people save the lives of [the] secular.”
High tech
Senser Foundation looks to help nonprofits stay up to date digitally
In 2021, Meredith Jacobs, the CEO for Jewish Women International, needed help to combat an uptick in domestic violence during the pandemic, so she decided to present a webinar. “I said, ‘We need funding to get this work done. Please reach out to me if you’re interested,” she told Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy. “Within minutes, I had an email from Naomi Senser.” Naomi and her husband, Jerry Senser, represent the Senser Foundation, based in Highland Park, Ill. Not only did they provide funds for JWI’s webinar program, but in 2022 they included the group in their newest initiative, a 10-to-12 month program using the Lean Digital Transformation Model, which assesses an organization’s technological needs and helps it implement the best computer programs to help it meet its goals.
Infrastructure projects: Donors often shy away from investing in “infrastructure” for nonprofits, preferring instead to fund new initiatives and programs. But to the Sensers, improving organizations’ technological capabilities serves as a force multiplier, making them more capable of achieving all of their goals. Jacobs didn’t realize how much JWI needed the Lean Digital Transformation Model, she said. It allowed her organization to stride forward into an increasingly virtual world.
Tech upgrade: Since launching the partnership, 19 organizations have participated, including JWI, the Organization for the Resolution of Agunot, Lissan, Out for Change, Haifa Rape Crisis Center, the Ark and Shalom Task Force. Each organization accepted to the program was supported differently based on their needs. Many wanted to improve communication between employees who were working remotely. Some needed support with crowdfunding. Others needed improved websites.
Basic necessity: Jacobs recognized that funding infrastructure is “not sexy,” she said, but making sure your technology and programs are up to date is “almost the digital equivalent of heating and light. You can go farther, faster, if your tech is where it needs to be.”
Finding solutions
Leveraging philanthropy as a strategic resource for problem-solving
“On the surface, the prospect of entering the fray in efforts to resolve a politically related controversy would make a philanthropist feel uncomfortable. Yet in practice, philanthropy can play an important role in identifying and implementing solutions to today’s highest-profile crises,” writes Shira Ruderman, executive director of the Ruderman Family Foundation, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Fresh ideas: “At its best, the philanthropic sector is nimble, data-driven and strategic. It can bring fresh ideas to the table. Philanthropy makes a tremendous impact in a variety of fields where governments can fall short, from natural disaster recovery, to education, research and more.”
Philanthropists should sit around the table: “Unlike the public sector, private philanthropy is not defined by rigid and bureaucratic dynamics. Simply put, private philanthropists can find solutions in ways that public agencies cannot… This is precisely why governments and other entities would be well-served inviting individual philanthropists and philanthropic organizations to participate in the problem-solving process.”
Teachable moment
Israel today offers a lesson in democracy
“For many American Jews, a trip to Israel is a way to recharge their Jewish batteries, to connect with their ancestral homeland and to deepen their appreciation of the country’s history, culture and people. Individuals, families and community missions should also add to their itineraries encounters with Israel’s remarkable pro-democracy organizers and activists,” writes Jonathan S. Kessler, founder and CEO of Heart of a Nation, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
To enhance your visit, engage with locals: “For those lucky enough to be traveling to Israel this year, an upcoming visit can also be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engage and encourage, not only those protecting Israel’s population centers, but those defending Israel’s democratic institutions as well.”
Pic of the Day
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (left), stand with Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog onstage at Israel’s 75th Independence Day Reception last night, which was hosted by the Israeli Embassy at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.
