Your Daily Phil: Under siege: New group bolsters Jews at non-Jewish nonprofits

Worthy Reads

Family Matters: In The Times of Israel, Barry Finestone reflects on the phenomenon of Jewish communal grief. “After the recent mass killing in Bondi, Jewish communities across continents gathered, mourned, and checked in on one another. Most of them have never been to Australia. Most of us did not know the victims. And yet the pain traveled fast and deep, as if the loss had occurred in our own neighborhood. This reaction often puzzles people outside the Jewish community. Why would the death of a stranger feel so immediate? Why does it produce not just sadness, but anguish and despair? Or as my son put it simply, why do our hearts hurt? The answer matters, because it reveals something fundamental about how Jews understand belonging, memory, and responsibility. It also challenges a modern instinct to treat grief as private, contained, and proportional only to proximity.” [TOI]

A Jubilee Approach: In his Substack “Identity/Crisis,” Yehuda Kurtzer connects turning 49 this past week and Judaism’s concept of yovel, the jubilee year. “Shabbat is one of Jewish tradition’s most audacious ideas for how we as individuals, families, communities, and even societies can experience a reset. … But the Torah has two bigger visions for societal resets. Leviticus 25 describes the Sabbatical year, a prolonged period of rest for the Land of Israel, a Sabbath in years, when the people may eat of its yield but not tend it; and even more audaciously, the Jubilee year, year 50, at the conclusion of 7 cycles of 7 years. … I’ve decided to make this my Jubilee year. I blessedly am not a creditor over others, and rather unfortunately my mortgage lender will probably not take kindly to my proudly announcing, blowing the shofar in the bank lobby, that I am free from paying back my debts. I do not eat from my fields (I do not have fields) and I do not have humans to manumit besides the high school senior who is leaving my house this year whether I like it or not. (I do not.) But I have three rituals and intentions in mind to mark my own Jubilee.” [Identity/Crisis]

Donation Determination: In the Chicago Tribune, Alison Leigh Cowan recalls a challenging but ultimately successful mission to donate blood while visiting Israel. “Our first attempt, on my birthday, did not go well. … [A young worker] announced he could not take our blood — because of our age. Stunned, we asked why. ‘The stairs,’ he said, pointing to six metal steps leading up to the trailer. I assured him that my husband and I could handle the stairs. He would not budge. … Our sole chance would come the following Friday. … [After an initial rejection, the representative allowed us to proceed and] painstakingly went over my medication history… Miraculously, I was cleared to go. Regarding my 67-year-old husband and his vital signs, she suddenly brightened. She asked if he played sports. ‘Your pulse is excellent, even better than mine,’ she cooed. ‘You should see me climb stairs,’ he said sweetly. Exhilarated that we two z’kaynim [old people] had not given up the fight too early, my husband and I sat in two chaises that offered a panoramic view of Jerusalem while our blood was tapped. The unexpected compliment my husband earned did more to revive our spirits than the cookies we munched once our little mission was over.” [ChicagoTribune]

Make the Investment: In Blue Avocado, Matt Leighty makes the case to funders and nonprofits for hiring dedicated grant-writing staff. “Most small nonprofits don’t have a grant writer. They have someone who can also write grants — a program manager, office administrator, or the ED. And when it works, it feels like magic. Why pay for a new position when someone on staff can handle it? But what they’ve really got is a unicorn: Someone who can write persuasively, understand budgets, translate strategy, and navigate funder portals — while doing their actual job. When that person leaves, the funding often goes with them. I’ve seen organizations lose six-figure funding streams because the only person who understood the grant process walked out the door. I’ve seen EDs stay up until 2 am submitting a proposal. This isn’t sustainable. And it shouldn’t be necessary.” [BlueAvocado]