Your Daily Phil: Ukraine’s first lady teams up with Israeli aid group + Opposing violence at the Western Wall

The Jewish Agency for Israel is calling on the Israeli government to ensure the security of worshippers at the Western Wall’s non-Orthodox plaza after a group of Haredi youths disrupted three Conservative b’nai mitzvah services there last month.

During the incident on June 30, dozens of Haredi young men crowded in the non-Orthodox prayer area, which is south of the main Orthodox plaza and known as Ezrat Yisrael. They jeered and disrupted the services, shoved attendees and, in the case of one protester, defiled a Conservative prayer book.

The Jewish Agency’s Board of Governors unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday calling on the Israeli government to work with The Jewish Agency to develop and implement a “detailed work plan” to secure worshippers at the site and prevent disturbances there. The Jewish Agency also committed to “take advocacy actions” to spread awareness of the incident.

“The Board of Governors wishes to urgently communicate its demand to the relevant Government Ministries that such disturbances must stop immediately,” the resolution read, adding that government ministries are “responsible to ensure the security of those using Ezrat Yisrael, and therefore [are] in charge of taking all legal actions to prevent such disturbances.”

In the two weeks since the incident, a range of non-Orthodox and Diaspora Jewish groups have condemned violence at the site, along with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, who is Haredi. This is not the first time that Orthodox protesters have disrupted services at the non-Orthodox area.

“This type of behavior is abhorrent,derech eretz [respecting others] is utmost,” Mark Wilf, the newly elected board chair of The Jewish Agency, told eJewishPhilanthropy regarding the June 30 disruption. “Every Jew around the world, no matter how they practice their own Judaism, should feel safe and respected praying at the Kotel,” the Hebrew term for the Western Wall.

Julie Platt, the chair of The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), said the incident was “terribly upsetting” and that the resolution, which board members affiliated with JFNA introduced, was a necessary step. “I don’t want anything to come in the way of a Conservative or Reform Jew, or any other stream of Judaism, to feel that this is not their homeland with which they have a connection,” Platt told eJP.

One matter the resolution didn’t address was the Western Wall compromise, an agreement passed by the Israeli government in 2016, and subsequently suspended, that would have expanded the non-Orthodox site. Mention of the agreement did not appear in the resolution in order to compose a text all board members could support. JFNA and The Jewish Agency both told eJP that they continue to support implementation of the 2016 agreement.

