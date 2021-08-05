Your Daily Phil: UJA-Fed. of NY mandates vaccines + Expanding summer camp mental health staff

UNSETTLING TIMES

Assessing Jewish institutional behavior and practice in the age of COVID

“Twelve years ago during the economic recession of 2008, we observed that the Jewish communal and religious sector underwent a significant economic and structural tsunami,” writes Dr. Steven Windmueller, emeritus professor of Jewish communal studies at HUC-JIR, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Fast forward: “Today, we are able to monitor the further downsizing of institutions, while anticipating the closure and merger of others. Major sectors of the Jewish communal economy are also being directly impacted in connection with the downsizing of national organizations and agencies, along with the reduction of personnel associated with schools, camps, synagogues and community centers.”

Pandemic generation: “The COVID-19 experience, along with the 2008 recession, is not only impacting institutional trends and personal behaviors but will fundamentally influence how an entire generation of millennials and Gen Z will define their life choices, values, and behaviors.”

Viability factor: “The ‘viability factor’ will determine which of our organizations will survive and those that may not. It would appear that along with the rest of our society, elements of our communal structure are likely to leave the scene or face major reductions in size. Cultural institutions, as an example, may not be able to manage in an economy that will focus primary resources on core human needs.”

Economic realities: “Institutions without alternative income streams, sufficient financial reserves, and a fiscal game plan for managing the future are also not likely to survive. A dominant theme within the Jewish marketplace, in the aftermath of this moment, will be identifying creative financial options as we move forward.”

CAMPUS VOICE

Israel education, not advocacy

“How do you explain to someone that you are interested in Israel education, not advocacy. That you want to challenge Jewish students to really consider what Zionism, Israel, and Judaism means to them and Judaism instead of aimlessly defending a country with overly simplified soundbites,” writes Moshe Daniel Levine, the senior Jewish educator at OC Hillel, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Campus isn’t a battleground: “Is it even worth it to try and convince people that haven’t been on a university campus for 35 years that campus isn’t a battleground? That the vast majority of students have no strong opinions about Jews and Israel and that BDS passing in some meaningless college vote isn’t the biggest threat to the Jewish future.”

Real needs: “What the Jewish community writ large needs is an investment in Israel education, not Israel advocacy. I don’t want or need Jewish students to be able to regurgitate facts and statistics off a pro-Israel pamphlet only to be countered by an anti-Israelist reading the opposite facts and statistics off their own pamphlet.”

