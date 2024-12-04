Your Daily Phil: U.S. Jewish community mourns slain American-Israeli hostage Omer Neutra

Good Wednesday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new Anti-Defamation League study finding antisemitic and anti-Israel discrimination in employment, and feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Jonathan Leener about combining innovation with a back-to-basics approach to making the synagogue a center of community-building and Jewish life. Also in this newsletter: Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat, Eboo Patel and Miriam Heller. We'll start with the funeral of American-Israeli hostage Omer Neutra.

In the same sanctuary where Omer Neutra was bar mitzvahed less than a decade ago, a standing-room-only crowd of over 1,000 people packed the pews at the Midway Jewish Center in Syosset, N.Y., on Tuesday morning for Neutra’s memorial service, reports Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.

The 21-year-old Long Island native, an IDF tank commander, was among the first soldiers to respond to the Oct. 7 attack, serving near the community of Kibbutz Nahal Oz. He was thought to have been captured alive in the attacks and taken into the Gaza Strip. In the 14 months since, Neutra’s parents mounted a determined, emotion-laden effort to get their “lone soldier” son released — including speaking at the Republican National Convention in July. But their tireless fight came to an end on Monday when Israel’s military announced that it had determined that Neutra was killed on Oct. 7, and his body taken to Gaza, where it remains.

Eulogies were delivered by Midway Jewish Center’s Rabbi Joel Levenson and Cantor Adam Frei; Neutra’s friends Alyssa Mendelowitz and Hayden Roth; friends of the Neutra family, Iona Gar, Smadar Chen and Rachel Cronin; and Neutra’s parents, Ronen and Orna, and his brother Daniel.

“We envisioned images of your reunion, focusing on doing, on our fight for your release and for some clarity in the face of the unknown. And now things are clear, but not as we hoped,” Orna said, referring to Neutra as her “strong, 6-foot-2-inch, big, smiley son.”

“I felt so small in your powerful hugs,” Orna said. Daniel, dressed in his brother’s jacket, said that he would “have to grow old without him by my side,” noting that Neutra was his “best friend.”

During Ronen and Orna Neutra’s advocacy on behalf of their son, the couple formed a close bond with Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, another young Israeli-American dual citizen taken by Hamas on Oct. 7 — and murdered after almost a year in captivity. After Goldberg-Polin was killed at the end of August, Ronen Neutra told JI at a vigil in New York City that he stands with the Goldberg-Polins “in this difficult time.” The support is mutual, it appeared on Tuesday, as the Goldberg-Polins sat next to the Neutras at Omer’s funeral, while Rachel and Orna held hands.

Neutra spent his youth within the folds of the Conservative movement and its institutions, studying at Solomon Schechter School of Long Island, attending Young Judaea’s Sprout Lake in the summers, working as a lifeguard at Ramah’s Nyack camp and being active in the United Synagogue Youth, eventually becoming the president of its Metropolitan New York (METNY) region.

With this background, for the past 14 months, and now in his death, Neutra represented someone that Conservative Jews could connect with personally based on shared experiences, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.

“It’s indescribable to read eulogies that feel as though they could be written about yourself,” Rabbi Jordan David Soffer, the head of school at Striar Hebrew Academy in Sharon, Mass., wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “Summers at Sprout Lake. School years at Schechter. METNY President. Nyack Staff. Years in Israel. Though our threads may never have passed, they relied on each other, fundamentally.”

Julie Marder, senior director of USY, said that Neutra’s death had been felt deeply throughout the Conservative youth group. This year, both staff and teens throughout USY have incorporated Neutra’s story into programming — an empty chair was left for him to recognize his absence at conventions, a prayer for the hostages was said before programs and webinars, and many of his USY peers and friends delivered speeches about him this past year, she told eJP. Now, Marder said, the organization is grappling with how to keep his memory alive.

“This kind of stopped us in our tracks,” she told eJP. “We remembered him while he was being held captive, and we had the hopes that he was still alive. How do we take that essence and the memory of him and commemorate it through USY?”

At his memorial service, in interviews and across social media, Neutra has been remembered as kindhearted, committed to the Jewish people, confident, inclusive, a natural leader and a smiley goofball.

“Omer truly embodies all of the Jewish values that a parent would want their child to encompass,” said Alyssa Mendelowitz, a SSLI classmate and lifelong friend of Neutra’s, in her speech at Tuesday’s memorial. “The values that Schechter, USY, Ramah, Tel Yehuda, try to instill in children through these programs are all embodied in one person.”

Read the full report from Neutra’s funeral here and read the full report on the American Jewish community’s reactions here.