Your Daily Phil: Two years later: How the Oct. 7 attacks have changed our world

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

There is a sign outside a cafe in my northern Israeli town, a sign like many others across the country: A bright yellow poster affixed with laminated sheets of 11×17 paper showing the number of days of captivity of 48 hostages, living and dead, in Gaza. Yesterday, it read 730. Today, it reads 731. And tomorrow, barring a miracle, it will read 732.

There is hope in Israel that the ceasefire proposal put forward last week by President Donald Trump will soon render these signs unnecessary; but as multiple hostage families have said since the plan was announced, they’ll believe it when they’re hugging their loved ones or giving them a proper burial, and not a moment sooner.

And even when the numbers stop going up, we’ll still be left with the fact that two years ago tomorrow, all of Israel’s best-laid national security plans came crashing down with the steel fence separating the Gaza Strip and southern Israel. We’ll still be left with the horrors that followed: with the wholesale slaughter of some 1,200 people; the injury — physical and mental — of thousands; the destruction of entire communities, some of which have not yet been fully reconstructed; and the kidnapping of more than 250 people, at least 20 of whom are believed to have, somehow, survived these past 731 days.

The Oct. 7 attacks have fundamentally reshaped the world in general, the Middle East, the State of Israel and the Jewish People in ways that we can not yet fully grasp.

We know that the Jewish philanthropy world responded profoundly to the Oct. 7 attacks and their aftermath. Though there has yet to be a comprehensive, definitive accounting of the funds sent to Israel post-Oct. 7, a rough back-of-the-envelope tally shows that they easily exceeded $2 billion and likely surpassed $3 billion. Even a cursory glance at the 990 forms of the various fundraising vehicles for Israeli organizations connected in some way to the Oct. 7 attacks and Israeli civil society’s response to them shows the massive increase in financial support that they received compared to previous years, in some cases several times higher.

But while the fundraising figures that have so far been disclosed and other anecdotal information show us what has happened over the past two years, we do not know what comes next. Does “the Surge” in philanthropic giving mark the start of increased donations from Jewish donors to Jewish and Israeli causes? Or was it a one-off event, an outlier data point amid a wider trend of disaffiliation and disconnection?

The answer matters not only as an indicator of the strength of Jewish identity and the Israel-Diaspora connection, but also in practical terms. While the renewed diplomatic push may spell an end to the war in Gaza, the increased needs of Israeli society will remain long after the guns stop firing. As we have discussed in these pages, Israeli social services are not expected to receive the government funding that they require for the foreseeable future, leaving philanthropy to fill in the gaps — or not.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.