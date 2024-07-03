Your Daily Phil: Turning Israeli cities’ eyesores into cultural hotspots

Good Wednesday morning.

Ed. note: In celebration of July Fourth, the next edition of Your Daily Phil will arrive on Monday, July 8. Shabbat shalom!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on an impact loan-funded initiative that is converting vacant buildings into social spaces in Israeli cities, and feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Daniel S. Brenner about the necessity of providing substantive training to the incoming generation of camp counselors. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi David Wolpe, Hannah Lebovits and Kim Marks. We’ll start with United Hatzalah’s inauguration of 76 new emergency vehicles in Jerusalem.

United Hatzalah inaugurated a new fleet of 76 emergency vehicles, mostly motorcycles known as ambucycles, as well as a handful of ambulances and cars on Tuesday, the result of a joint initiative between the organization and Israeli-born philanthropist and conservative mega-donor Dr. Miriam Adelson and her sons, Adam and Matan Adelson, reports Judith Sudilovsky for eJewishPhilanthropy from the event.

The estimated $3.5 million fleet was revealed at a ceremony on Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl, which was attended by Israeli Health Minister Uriel Buso and World Zionist Organization Chair Yaakov Hagoel.

The 76 rescue vehicles — marking 76 years since the establishment of the State of Israel — were lined up along the edges of the open square of Mount Herzl, normally reserved for state ceremonies, with festive balloons in an arch in front of the tomb of Theodore Herzl, and ceremony participants snapped pictures of themselves next to the gleaming bright orange ambucycles, which had been artfully arranged (for the benefit of a drone photographer) in the shape of the No. 76.

The new emergency vehicles will be dispersed across Israel, including throughout the Gaza border area and the war-torn north, as well as to West Bank settlements. An upgraded ambulance and an emergency vehicle were dedicated by Adelson to the Hebron area in memory of Maor Lavi, who served as a United Hatzalah volunteer medic and was killed in Gaza six months ago. A bulletproof ambulance and an emergency vehicle were also dedicated to the memory of Elad Tomer, another United Hatzalah volunteer who was killed in the line of duty.

“Every one of these vehicles, these ambucycles, that we add on the road reduces the time that we respond to an emergency. Every single one of them makes our vision of 90 seconds even closer,” Eli Beer, president and founder of United Hatzalah, told eJP.

On Oct. 7 United Hatzalah volunteers were among the first responders to treat and rescue the thousands of people wounded in the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israeli southern communities that killed 1,200 people dead, most of them civilians, and injured thousands more, with 250 people taken hostage into Gaza. Eighteen United Hatzalah volunteers have been killed since Oct. 7. One United Hatzalah volunteer paramedic, Bar Kupershtein, 21, who was a staff member at the Nova Music Festival, is among those still captive in Gaza.

“This terrible war took the lives of members of the United Hatzalah family,” Linor Attias, United Hatzalah deputy director of international emergency operations who was among the first responders on Oct. 7, told the guests at the opening of the ceremony. “All of us here in the State of Israel, along with all Diaspora Jews, are facing one of the most difficult and complex times we have ever known. All of our lives changed on Oct. 7 in the murderous and heinous attack of the terrorist organization Hamas.”

At the Mount Herzl ceremony, Adelson said that when she and her husband began donating to United Hatzalah, they did so anonymously.

“We were very happy. As Sheldon always said, ‘it feels good to do good.’ We were told that if we give our name, others would join us,” she said. “That is what brought us to establish the Adelson Family Emergency Unit of United Hatzalah emergency vehicles. The memory of the volunteers will live on forever, and their ambulances will save many lives,” she said.

Read the full report here.