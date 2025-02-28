Your Daily Phil: To live and downsize in L.A.: HUC sells its campus

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider stories, including: N.Y. federation gifts $2 million to build center for survivors, families of victims of Nova massacre; Sinai Schools to open first Jewish therapeutic school for children with mental health struggles; and Robert Kraft explains Snoop Dogg-Tom Brady Super Bowl ad. Print the latest edition here.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the sale of the bulk of the Reform movement’s Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion’s Los Angeles campus and its significance. We look at a new fund through the Hadassah Foundation to support female leadership training, and interview author Dara Horn about her new Passover-themed graphic novel. As both Black History Month and Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month come to a close, we feature an opinion piece by Alexandra Corwin about her organization’s approach to supporting Jews of color on a rabbinic career path, and one by Livia Thompson about the importance of mindfulness about accessibility beyond moments of crisis like the Los Angeles wildfires; plus a piece by Rabbi Adina Allen about the benefits of engaging the Divine creativity in each of us.

Shabbat shalom and hodesh tov!

What We’re Watching

Chabad’s youth group CTeens is hosting its international conference in New York City beginning today, with 4,000 Jewish teens from 60 countries expected to attend the Shabbaton.

Hillel International is hosting the Northeast Hillels A Cappella Competition on Saturday night at the University of Maryland.

The Voice of the People — Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s new Jewish peoplehood initiative — is kicking off the first gathering for its 150-person council on Sunday in the northern Israeli city of Haifa. The conference, which runs through next week, will bring together all 150 members of the council for extended discussions and debate on topics related to Israel and the Jewish people.

What You Should Know

In a further sign of the challenges facing the Reform rabbinate — as well as the movement and large, established Jewish institutions more generally — the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion announced yesterday that it was selling off the bulk of its Los Angeles campus. This comes just a few weeks after the seminary sold off its Greenwich Village location for a new, smaller building near Lincoln Center, and almost three years after it decided to shutter its rabbinical program in Cincinnati after 150 years, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

What is going on?

The immediate cause for these contractions is twofold: Fewer students enrolling in HUC-JIR’s rabbinic programs, diminishing the need for so large and so many institutions to support them; and the Union for Reform Judaism, which supported HUC-JIR financially, also seeing its congregations (and their membership fees) shrink. Read more about the sale of the Los Angeles campus below.

“With far less income coming to [HUC-JIR] from the URJ as many of its congregations are also experiencing financial and demographic pressures, HUC is seeking to broaden its appeal to both the next generation of potential students and to attract new donors, open to the school’s innovations and viewing the institution as being economically responsible,” Steven Windmueller, a professor emeritus of Jewish communal studies at HUC-JIR’s L.A. campus, told eJP today after the announcement.

“These structural moves are a part of a downsizing economic plan to reposition HUC to be nimbler and more competitive in a shifting marketplace,” Windmueller said.

These issues are not unique to the Reform movement. Non-Orthodox rabbinical schools of all stripes have seen reduced enrollment in recent years, and fewer and fewer young American Jews identify with the Reform movement — currently the country’s largest denomination — or with Conservative Judaism, which had been the largest denomination. The 2020 Pew Research Center survey of American Jews found that among those aged 18-29, the plurality — 41% — identified with “no particular branch,” compared to 29% who identified as Reform and 8% as Conservative; 17% identified as Orthodox — in part a function of that community’s higher birth rate. (Pew’s latest survey, which was released this week, found that the number of Christians who are religiously unaffiliated, also known as “nones,” has leveled off — a potential indicator for the Jewish community’s future as well.)

“Religion in America is in a tailspin, at this moment, and correspondingly, Gen Z’s and Millennials simply don’t see a robust career ahead in this religious space,” Windmueller said. “Now all of this can turn, as America has experienced other cycles of religious revivalism and growth, but in this moment, certainly that is not the case.”

HUC-JIR does see some areas of growth, however. While its American campuses are scaling back, its Jerusalem campus has seen an increased number of students — albeit a modest one; in November, the Israel campus ordained seven graduates. HUC-JIR also hopes to attract new students through an online ordination program.