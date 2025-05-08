Your Daily Phil: The state of Jewish DEI programs in 2025

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview the organizers of the Jewish Belonging Summit about the current state of the Jewish diversity, equity and inclusion field and report on this week’s JPro25 conference, which concluded yesterday. We also cover several of the panels yesterday at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles. We feature an opinion piece by Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi with tips to help nonprofits survive financially and politically tumultuous times, and one by Robert Lichtman linking three Jewish practices or rituals with the work of Jewish community foundations. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Steven Greenberg, Steven Tananbaum and Max Fisher.

What We’re Watching

The SRE Network and Jewish Federations of North America’s Jewish Belonging Summit, which kicked off yesterday, continues today in Baltimore. Read more below.

The Library of Congress is hosting an event today to mark Jewish-American Heritage Month with the New York Andalus Ensemble, which will perform a medley of songs in Hebrew, Arabic, Spanish and Ladino.

Tel Aviv University hosted a dedication ceremony and lunch today inaugurating the Gray Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences today, after Jonathan and Mindy Gray donated $125 million to the school.

What You Should Know

In the 19 months since the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel, many American Jews have surged towards communal engagement opportunities. That demand has created a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Jewish life, but also calls for a stronger embrace of those on the community’s margins and fringes to retain this “Surge” of engagement, Rabbi Isaiah Rothstein — the Jewish Federations of North America’s public affairs advisor, and founder of the organization’s Initiative for Jewish Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion — told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.

On Wednesday, as the JPro2025 conference came to a close in Baltimore, SRE (Safety, Respect, Equity) Network and JFNA’s Center for Belonging kicked off their own conference — the Jewish Belonging Summit— which both organizations are co-hosting for the first time. The conference, which is replacing SRE Network’s Annual Convening, aims to facilitate dialogue about diversity, equity and belonging (sorry, inclusion) in an increasingly volatile landscape for global Jewry and amid growing tensions over those terms and concepts in the United States more generally.

eJP’s Nira Dayanim spoke with Rothstein and Rachel Gildiner, executive director of SRE Network, about the conference, creating a culture of belonging and the challenges facing the field.

ND: Tell me about the conference. What are some of the core themes and pressing topics at play this year?

RIR: We know that this moment is volatile and divisive in a lot of ways. As we’ve been planning this summit, we recognize that by coming together at this moment particularly, we are trying to make sure that we’re communicating to the broader Jewish community the importance of belonging as a core priority for Jewish life. This is the first national gathering focused on Jewish communal belonging, trying to really think about how we both explore the diverse identity needs for different underrepresented, underserved identity groups, but also how we think about supporting a network in a field of leaders and organizations that engage in this work. And then also, particularly because the field that we’re both involved in has been a lightning rod for a lot of the wedge issues within Jewish life, the importance of saying that we’re not going to limit ourselves to social media or statements, but we need to come together and we need to be in conversation.

ND: As the term DEI has become polarized in recent years, how have your organizations been navigating that, and how does it factor into the work that you are doing?

RG: … [The] beautiful thing about SRE Network is that the values that we stand for are in our name. Before this moment and after this moment, we will continue to work towards workplaces that are safe, respectful and equitable pathways to growth and thriving. … [Neither] of us want to let semantics drive or prevent the ability for us to center and advance these values. And it really is a values-based conversation, and we’re choosing to stay in the work. The language matters secondary to the values, and the impact is what’s most important to the lived experiences of the people we are trying to serve.

Read the full interview here.

