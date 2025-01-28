Your Daily Phil: The latest ‘donor revolt’ at Columbia
Good Tuesday morning.
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the speeches made by Holocaust survivors at International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremonies yesterday and have a dispatch from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute Leadership Summit in Florida. We speak with Morton Williams co-owner Avi Kaner about his decision to direct his donations to Columbia University to the school’s Jewish studies department and with members of the Israeli volunteer delegation that came to assist during the Los Angeles wildfires. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz challenging the prevailing concept of Jewish continuity as a prime objective; and one by Rabbi Elchanan Poupko about inviting everyday Israeli soldiers versus the big brass to speak in Diaspora communities.
What We’re Watching
Enter: The Jewish Peoplehood Alliance will hold a hackathon tomorrow morning at Anu: Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv for some 200 Israeli high school students who are studying Spanish to develop programs to deepen the connection between Israelis and Jews in Spanish-speaking countries.
The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation has organized a tour of Poland this week for Black and Jewish leaders, including philanthropist Robert F. Smith, political commentator Van Jones and social entrepreneur John Hope Bryant.
What You Should Know
Reject hate, display courage, combat extremism and antisemitism, create a just society, be fruitful and multiply, preserve the memory of the Holocaust — these were some of the demands made by survivors of Auschwitz-Birkenau yesterday at ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the extermination camp, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
“I came here today with my children and grandchildren – my personal answer to Hitler,” said Marianne Miller, speaking at the United Nations’ memorial event. “Antisemitism is lifting its ugly head again across the world. We must remember: God created people to love, not to hate. God wants to be proud of mankind, not ashamed of it. I represent today the 6 million Holocaust victims who were murdered just because they were Jewish. I demand the world remember what happened only 80 years ago.”
At Auschwitz-Birkenau, Polish-Jewish historian and Holocaust survivor Marian Turski, 98, reflected on the small number of survivors of the camp who are still living, noting that they have always been a rarity. “There’s always been a very small minority of us, us who made it through all those ‘selections.’ That number itself was very little, and those who lived to see freedom, they were hardly, hardly none. So few — and now there is only a handful,” he said.
At this year’s Holocaust Remembrance Day’s ceremony at the death camp, politicians were not given a chance to speak, allowing instead for survivors to say their piece.
Turski cited Rabbi Nachman of Breslov’s teaching that the world is a “narrow bridge” and called on us to have no fear when confronting denialism and extremism. Turski added the hope that feuding ethnic groups around the world will “reach a conclusion that they have no other way of ensuring a peaceful, safe and secure life for their children, grandchildren and for the future generations [other than] compromise.”
Tova Friedman, 86, who was 5 when she came to the camp, said the world is “again in crisis” as “our Jewish-Christian values have been overshadowed worldwide by prejudice, fear, suspicion and extremism, and the rampant antisemitism that is spreading among the nations is shocking.” Friedman, who has lived in both the U.S. and Israel, called on “all of us” to “reawaken our collective conscience to transform this violence, anger, hatred and malignancy that has so powerfully gripped our society into a humane and just world before these terrible, terrible negative forces will destroy us all.”
Polish-born Swedish physician Leon Weintraub called on “people of goodwill” and especially young people to “be sensitive to all expressions of intolerance and resentment towards those who are different, regardless of their skin color, religion or sexual orientation.” He added: “The commemoration of the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz serves as a reminder of the inhumane treatment of individuals, but also as a warning against the increasingly vocal movements of the radical and anti-democratic right.”
At Auschwitz, one of the few non-survivors to speak was philanthropist Ronald Lauder, who began his remarks with the words of an Auschwitz survivor, Roman Kent, with whom he toured the camp 10 years prior. “He said these words, ‘We don’t want our past to be our children’s future.’ Let me repeat that again. ‘We don’t want our past to be our children’s future,’” Lauder recalled.
The World Jewish Congress president warned that the “gas chambers, the piles of bodies and the horrors within these gates” began first with less dramatic developments: “[When] Jews were singled out in universities, excluded from jobs, with boycotts, and attacks in the media.” Lauder warned that similar developments could be seen today.
“These lessons for Auschwitz are not just for Jews. They’re for the entire world. That’s because Jews are the canaries in the coal mine. When the canary dies, miners know they have to get out of that mine as fast as possible. That canary died 15 months ago on Oct. 7[, 2023], and that is the most consequential warning for the entire world,” he said. “Education, serious, honest education, is the only way to correct this. And that won’t be easy. Entire institutions will have to be overhauled and corrected. And that goes for the media as well.”
At the U.N., Israeli President Isaac Herzog accused the body and other international institutions of forgetting that they were created in response to the Holocaust, to prevent antisemitism and hatred.
“This moral and ethical lighthouse has been eroded time and time again,” Herzog said. “How is it possible that international institutions, which began as an anti-Nazi alliance, are allowing antisemitic genocidal doctrines to flourish uninterrupted in the wake of the largest massacre of Jews since World War II?… How is it possible that the same institutions established in the wake of the greatest genocide in history – the Holocaust — are manipulating the definition of genocide for the sole purpose of attacking Israel and the Jewish people. Doing so by embracing the despicable phenomenon of Holocaust inversion.”
CHABAD CHATTER
At Rohr Jewish Learning Institute summit, supporters hail — and debate — Jewish unity
As golfers teed up at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., yesterday morning, a few dozen select Jewish philanthropists gathered in their resort wear for a conversation about Jewish unity. One participant described communal unity as akin to when four golfers get in a golf cart together and shake hands after a round, vowing to play together again soon after competing against each other on the links. Another spoke about the Talmudic arguments l’shem shamayaim, for the sake of heaven, between Rabbi Hillel and Rabbi Shammai — articulating that debate is part of the fabric of being Jewish, reports Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch for eJewishPhilanthropy from the gathering.
Still surging: It was exactly the kind of conversation that the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute, an organization operated by the Chabad Lubavitch movement, aims to spark among observant and unaffiliated Jews alike, making Jewish text study accessible to Jews of all educational backgrounds. JLI’s executive director, Rabbi Efraim Mintz, said many of the philanthropists participating in the gathering told him they were continuing to rethink their charitable giving after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and deciding to shift their priorities from universal causes to distinctly Jewish organizations. “In their words, they feel that there’s an urgent need to redirect their giving, and we’re seeing it, and JLI is a clear beneficiary of that,” Mintz told eJP.
CAMPUS CASH
Avi Kaner joins ‘donor revolt’ at Columbia, redirecting funds to Jewish studies
Avi Kaner, the Jewish co-owner of New York City supermarket chain Morton Williams — and a longtime donor to Columbia University — is the latest philanthropist to redirect donations previously given to the institution’s Morningside Heights campus in the wake of soaring antisemitism since Oct. 7, reports Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy. Kaner has made annual gifts to Columbia — his alma mater — for 30 years together with his co-owners of the specialty supermarket, which maintains a branch next to the university’s main campus. Last week, Kaner announced the decision to target their gift specifically to Columbia’s Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies, instead of the university at large. He called for “like-minded donors and alumni to do the same.”
Staying in the game: “We will redirect in such a way that [money] will go to a place that will do good,” Kaner told eJP. “Nothing is perfect — I know there are [anti-Israel] professors — but it’s a decision you have to make. We still have a seat at the table instead of cutting out 100%.”
BLAZE-BATTLING BUDDIES
Inside the Israeli delegation that helped fight the Los Angeles wildfires
Amid the wildfires that are still raging in the Los Angeles area, a group of 14 volunteers and emergency responders from Israel deployed to Southern California to provide expertise and assistance to those working to bring the series of wildfires tearing through the city and its outskirts under control. The group included experienced members of Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service, the Israel Defense Forces and the nonprofit Emergency Volunteers Project. The Israeli delegation worked with members of Cal Fire, California’s fire and forestry service, to discuss strategies and tactics, and shared technologies that they use to monitor and analyze wildfires, reports Marc Rod for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Building bridges: Shay Levy, the head of the wildfire branch at the Israeli National Fire and Rescue Authority and a member of the delegation, told JI that the delegation provided an opportunity for both sides to learn from each other and share knowledge that each side will be able to apply going forward, — and they’re planning further work together in the future. “It was an honor to work with the people from the great friend of Israel. They’re really amazing,” Levy said. “We don’t have any events on this scale. It’s like a war … We came together, worked together and we learned a lot from our colleagues.” He continued: “I have new friends. I really feel blessed to come here, to take part in this delegation.”
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
FROM SURVIVING TO THRIVING
Thinking beyond ‘Jewish continuity’
“Anyone who has spent time in the world of Jewish fundraising or grant applications knows that it’s almost compulsory to use the buzzwords Jewish continuity in describing the goal and impact of your efforts. But the truth is, we’ve set the bar way too low by focusing almost exclusively on survival, preservation and conservation,” writes Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz, president and dean of the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Valley Beit Midrash, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Go for depth over breadth: “In the world of Jewish philanthropy, the most common metric for success is the number of people impacted. But what does it matter how many tens of thousands of young Jews you reach, if the touch is so light that it has no real impact? … In our desperation to draw in as many people as possible, we often emphasize what’s fun and attractive rather than appealing to authenticity. But ironically, it is authenticity and spiritual depth that people are truly seeking at this moment.”
CONSIDER THIS
Swap Israeli brass for Israeli bravery
“Teaching in a Jewish day school in Manhattan, I remember soldiers who graduated from Israel’s elite Duvdevan unit visiting to speak with students about what they do to keep Israel safe,” writes Rabbi Elchanan Poupko in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “That raw encounter between American day school students and soldiers who often operate in the most hostile environments had a profound impact on both parties.”
What do we value?: “After the International Criminal Court in the Hague issued an arrest warrant for former Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant in November, his scheduled speaking appearance at Adas Israel in Washington was canceled due to ‘security concerns.’ Regardless of the reason for canceling Gallant’s talk, after the past year and a half of war, it is very clear who the new heroes of the Jewish people are: the everyday soldiers. As such, synagogues and Jewish institutions around the world should stop paying hefty speaking fees to decorated top brass and politicians and instead bring in — with full compensation — more and more Israeli soldiers. This is not ultimately about how much compensation this official or that official receives for speaking engagements abroad once they finish their service. It is about what we show we value most — valor, sacrifice and altruism. It is the soldiers who fought in the field, left their families and put their lives on the line to defend Israel who we should be honoring most.”
Pic of the Day
Holocaust survivor Jerry Lindenstrauss stands yesterday in front of a screen with his picture, which is part of “Survivor Stories: An Interactive Dialog,” a new initiative at the Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in New York City.
The initiative, which was developed in partnership with the USC Shoah Foundation and USC Libraries, uses non-generative artificial intelligence technology to allow visitors to the museum and the museum’s website to have a “conversation” with 10 Holocaust survivors who provided interviews about their life experiences before, during and after the Holocaust.
