Your Daily Phil: The latest ‘donor revolt’ at Columbia

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the speeches made by Holocaust survivors at International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremonies yesterday and have a dispatch from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute Leadership Summit in Florida. We speak with Morton Williams co-owner Avi Kaner about his decision to direct his donations to Columbia University to the school’s Jewish studies department and with members of the Israeli volunteer delegation that came to assist during the Los Angeles wildfires. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz challenging the prevailing concept of Jewish continuity as a prime objective; and one by Rabbi Elchanan Poupko about inviting everyday Israeli soldiers versus the big brass to speak in Diaspora communities.

Enter: The Jewish Peoplehood Alliance will hold a hackathon tomorrow morning at Anu: Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv for some 200 Israeli high school students who are studying Spanish to develop programs to deepen the connection between Israelis and Jews in Spanish-speaking countries.

The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation has organized a tour of Poland this week for Black and Jewish leaders, including philanthropist Robert F. Smith, political commentator Van Jones and social entrepreneur John Hope Bryant.

Reject hate, display courage, combat extremism and antisemitism, create a just society, be fruitful and multiply, preserve the memory of the Holocaust — these were some of the demands made by survivors of Auschwitz-Birkenau yesterday at ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the extermination camp, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“I came here today with my children and grandchildren – my personal answer to Hitler,” said Marianne Miller, speaking at the United Nations’ memorial event. “Antisemitism is lifting its ugly head again across the world. We must remember: God created people to love, not to hate. God wants to be proud of mankind, not ashamed of it. I represent today the 6 million Holocaust victims who were murdered just because they were Jewish. I demand the world remember what happened only 80 years ago.”

At Auschwitz-Birkenau, Polish-Jewish historian and Holocaust survivor Marian Turski, 98, reflected on the small number of survivors of the camp who are still living, noting that they have always been a rarity. “There’s always been a very small minority of us, us who made it through all those ‘selections.’ That number itself was very little, and those who lived to see freedom, they were hardly, hardly none. So few — and now there is only a handful,” he said.

At this year’s Holocaust Remembrance Day’s ceremony at the death camp, politicians were not given a chance to speak, allowing instead for survivors to say their piece.

Turski cited Rabbi Nachman of Breslov’s teaching that the world is a “narrow bridge” and called on us to have no fear when confronting denialism and extremism. Turski added the hope that feuding ethnic groups around the world will “reach a conclusion that they have no other way of ensuring a peaceful, safe and secure life for their children, grandchildren and for the future generations [other than] compromise.”

Tova Friedman, 86, who was 5 when she came to the camp, said the world is “again in crisis” as “our Jewish-Christian values have been overshadowed worldwide by prejudice, fear, suspicion and extremism, and the rampant antisemitism that is spreading among the nations is shocking.” Friedman, who has lived in both the U.S. and Israel, called on “all of us” to “reawaken our collective conscience to transform this violence, anger, hatred and malignancy that has so powerfully gripped our society into a humane and just world before these terrible, terrible negative forces will destroy us all.”

Polish-born Swedish physician Leon Weintraub called on “people of goodwill” and especially young people to “be sensitive to all expressions of intolerance and resentment towards those who are different, regardless of their skin color, religion or sexual orientation.” He added: “The commemoration of the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz serves as a reminder of the inhumane treatment of individuals, but also as a warning against the increasingly vocal movements of the radical and anti-democratic right.”

At Auschwitz, one of the few non-survivors to speak was philanthropist Ronald Lauder, who began his remarks with the words of an Auschwitz survivor, Roman Kent, with whom he toured the camp 10 years prior. “He said these words, ‘We don’t want our past to be our children’s future.’ Let me repeat that again. ‘We don’t want our past to be our children’s future,’” Lauder recalled.

The World Jewish Congress president warned that the “gas chambers, the piles of bodies and the horrors within these gates” began first with less dramatic developments: “[When] Jews were singled out in universities, excluded from jobs, with boycotts, and attacks in the media.” Lauder warned that similar developments could be seen today.

“These lessons for Auschwitz are not just for Jews. They’re for the entire world. That’s because Jews are the canaries in the coal mine. When the canary dies, miners know they have to get out of that mine as fast as possible. That canary died 15 months ago on Oct. 7[, 2023], and that is the most consequential warning for the entire world,” he said. “Education, serious, honest education, is the only way to correct this. And that won’t be easy. Entire institutions will have to be overhauled and corrected. And that goes for the media as well.”

At the U.N., Israeli President Isaac Herzog accused the body and other international institutions of forgetting that they were created in response to the Holocaust, to prevent antisemitism and hatred.

“This moral and ethical lighthouse has been eroded time and time again,” Herzog said. “How is it possible that international institutions, which began as an anti-Nazi alliance, are allowing antisemitic genocidal doctrines to flourish uninterrupted in the wake of the largest massacre of Jews since World War II?… How is it possible that the same institutions established in the wake of the greatest genocide in history – the Holocaust — are manipulating the definition of genocide for the sole purpose of attacking Israel and the Jewish people. Doing so by embracing the despicable phenomenon of Holocaust inversion.”