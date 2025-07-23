Your Daily Phil: The Jewish future as America turns 250: Peril and possibility

What You Should Know

Making Jewish education more accessible is the key to many of the challenges facing American Jews today, several Jewish leaders said on Monday at a conference on the future of American Jewry, held at the UJA-Federation of New York headquarters in Manhattan, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports for eJewishPhilanthropy from the event.

Drawing inspiration from the teachings of the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, some 100 rabbis, lay leaders, entrepreneurs and CEOs of Jewish organizations debated how to expand Jewish education — as well as a number of other issues facing American Jewry — at the daylong conference organized by Reut USA and The Rabbi Sacks Legacy.

Elan Carr, CEO of the Israeli-American Council and former U.S. special envoy for monitoring and combating antisemitism in the first Trump administration, called for a greater connection to Jewish text, citing a Rabbi Sacks framework: “To defend a country, you need an army. But to defend an identity, you need a school. Judaism is the religion of the book, not the sword,” the former British chief rabbi famously said.

The conference, titled “The Great Diaspora: Visioning American Jewry at America’s 250th,” was held as preparations are underway for the country’s 250th anniversary celebration next summer and American Jews are reflecting on the condition and direction of Jewish life in America for the coming generations.

The anniversary comes as American Jewry faces antisemitism at levels not seen in decades, record-high intermarriage and a volatile relationship with the State of Israel. While Jewish leaders largely agree that the solution is more Jewish education, some at the conference were divided over best approaches to make education accessible — ranging from tuition-free day schools to establishing more inclusive communities.

“We need to give our kids a Jewish education,” Carr said. “And we are pricing ourselves out of existence. This has to be fixed.” But Ellen Finkelstein, CEO of Hadassah Women’s Zionist Organization of America, argued that finances are not “at the root of why every Jewish student in America does not have a Jewish education.”

“The reason that Jews in America don’t all put their children in Jewish day schools is because they don’t feel welcomed. I think for many Jews, it’s frightening to put their child in a day school where they may be judged based on their own level of religiosity or engagement. It’s a problem that we as a society need to address,” Finkelstein said.

Several of the conference’s panels referred to “Oct. 8 Jews,” a term used to describe Jews who reconnected with their Jewish roots in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel. Studies commissioned by Jewish Federations of North America have documented “the Surge” — an uptick in engagement among previously unaffiliated Jews who are increasingly donating to Israeli and Jewish causes, joining synagogues, attending rallies and gathering regularly for Shabbat. In April, the uptick in Jewish engagement appeared to plateau — with a follow-up study finding that about a third of the respondents (31%) saying that they are engaging more with the Jewish community than they did in the past, compared to 42% who said so the year prior.

But speakers debated whether this trend will endure, as well as the unique challenges it poses to philanthropy and whether money is being spent in the right places.

“American Jewish philanthropy isn’t just larger in scale than previous diasporas. It’s different in kind. We don’t just support institutions, we create movements,” said Jeff Solomon, senior advisor to Chasbro Investments. “We don’t just respond to crises, we shape the future… acting as full partners in American society.”

But such large-scale philanthropy is sometimes “taken way too far,” argued Zoya Raynes, chair of the Jewish Funders Network, which has mapped out the ecosystem of organizations focused on antisemitism in the U.S.

According to Raynes, there are over 160 nonprofits in the U.S. that are solely focused on combating antisemitism, which she argued is an indication of disorganization. “No one can look at the result and say we are doing a good job, nor can anyone look at this model and say it’s OK,” said Raynes, who is also a managing director at Bank of America. “If this is the moment of ‘what did you do when,’ someone will look back at this model and ask how we allowed it to exist.”

Jonathan Sarna, a prominent historian and retiring professor of American Jewry at Brandeis University, said “Oct. 8 Jews” are both unique to today and have also existed in every generation of American Jewry.

The future of American Jewry, Sarna said, largely depends on the group of influential young Jewish leaders on college campuses, many of whom did not expect to hold Jewish leadership roles but were thrust into them by the increase of antisemitism on campuses in the aftermath of Oct. 7. “We need to look at them as our Henrietta Szolds and Cyrus Adlers,” continued Sarna, referring to the founder of Hadassah and leader of Conservative Judaism, respectively. “We have a great opportunity in many ways. Our job is to empower those young Jewish leaders on campuses. They’re the future leadership. They’re the hope of the future of American Jewish unity.”

