Your Daily Phil: The Jewish debate over MacKenzie Scott’s giving

THE ECONOMICS OF JEWISH LIFE

Jews and money: Living our values

iStock

“When I was a young rabbinical student around 1993, I visited the childhood home of a woman I was dating. She was from a strong and proud Jewish family, and her parents were intrigued that their daughter was dating a future rabbi. It was not your typical ‘meet the parents’ scene. Her mother did not want to know what my plans were for their daughter; she wanted to know what I thought the future held for American Jewry!” writes Rabbi Jay Moses of The Wexner Foundation, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Wisdom of the young: “Caught off-guard, and not sure that as a 24-year-old graduate student I was in a position to opine authoritatively about the Jewish future, I tossed out the first coherent thought I could generate: ‘I think the Jewish community of the future will be smaller and also more intensely Jewish.’”

Economics of Jewish life: “I believe that prediction is on its way to coming true. There are many factors that influence the size, scope, makeup and overall health of our Jewish community. But the economics of Jewish life undoubtedly constitute a significant part of it. The relatively small, intensely committed core of the Jewish community has gotten stronger and more deeply committed, and that core is willing to expend ever-greater resources on accessing Jewish life. The rest of the Jewish community experiences cost as yet another barrier to Jewish life (on a long and growing list).”

EXPECTATIONS

The conundrum of supplementary schools

iStock

“Helen Chernikoff’s recent piece on ‘Hebrew School 101’ dealing with the history and future of supplementary Jewish education rang a bell with me (no pun intended) as I am a product of that system, albeit from almost 70 years ago,” writes Sherwin Pomerantz, immediate past chair of the Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Analysis: “To be sure, there is no question that supplementary schools are limited in what they can teach and at what depth. When I was president of the Board of Jewish Education of Metropolitan Chicago in the early ‘80s we looked at this challenge very carefully. Analysis at the time clearly demonstrated that five years of supplemental education was barely equivalent, in terms of teaching hours, to one year of day school education. For the one-day-a-week schools, or ‘Sunday Schools’ as they were called at the time, the numbers were even worse.”

Expectations: “In retrospect, where most of the supplemental schools failed was in not having a specific achievable objective that informed their instruction. Too many of these institutions, lacking specific objectives, permitted the parents to have expectations that simply could not then, and still cannot, be realized in a few hours a week of after-school education.”

