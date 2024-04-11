Your Daily Phil: Ruderman event examines internal, external threats to Jews

Good Thursday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new climate action initiative by Repair the World ahead of Passover and Earth Day, and feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Sid Schwarz calling on American Jews to set aside their preconceived notions when thinking about post-Oct. 7 Israel. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Aaron Potek, Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks and Lisa Hacker. We'll start with the University of Haifa's Ruderman Program for American Jewish Studies annual conference.

The focus of the University of Haifa’s Ruderman Program for American Jewish Studies annual conference on Tuesday was the external threats to American Jewry and the State of Israel posed by rising antisemitism, but perhaps its most poignant moment dealt with internal turmoil facing the Jewish people, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross from the event.

Rabbi Doron Perez, the executive chairman of the Mizrachi World Movement and a graduate of the school’s master’s degree program, cut through the academic and political lectures and discussions with an emotional plea for unity and intra-Jewish compassion as he described the moment that he and his wife learned that their son Daniel, a platoon commander in the Israel Defense Forces, had indeed been killed while defending the Gaza border after he’d been designated as missing for months.

“The whole world is going towards extremes. In every society there’s extremists. The Jewish people have extremists. But you know where the extremists should belong? In the extremes,” Perez said, speaking at the University of Haifa’s Ruderman Program for American Jewish Studies annual conference on Tuesday. “When the extremes start setting the tone for the majority, then we tear our society apart.”

The religious-Zionist leader also criticized parts of the global Jewish community who did not personally, specifically identify with the suffering of Israel on Oct. 7 and instead lament the loss of both Israeli and Palestinian lives equally, comparing them to the “wicked son” from the Passover Seder, who earns that description for having removed himself from the rest of the Jewish community.

“If they don’t have a love for our people, who have been through so much together, if they’ve got no empathy for them, they’re not part of our family,” Perez said. “There has to be love for all people. Because all people are created in the image of God, and all the families of nations are all part of God’s people, and therefore there has to be love for everyone. But you have to first and foremost, with your family, your spouse, your children.”

Perez began his address by recalling a conversation that he’d had with his wife shortly after they learned of their son’s death. “I said to my wife on the Shabbat of the shiva, ‘Shelly, how are you feeling?’” Perez recalled. “She said to me, ‘Doron, in what world do we live that I’m feeling lighter and easier [knowing] that my son is dead? [That] on some level it’s a relief? I don’t even have to worry about him. I never had to worry about him. He didn’t suffer. He’s not suffering and he won’t suffer. I only have my own grief, but I can deal with it because it’s my loss. I can deal with my pain. I couldn’t deal with the nonstop concern about whether he’s being tortured, whether he’s eating, whether he’s sleeping. He hates the cold as well. I couldn’t deal with that. And not only I couldn’t deal with that, I didn’t know when it was going to end.’”

The daylong conference primarily focused on the external threat posed by rising global antisemitism and its potential effects. “Sadly, this year, the core theme of our conference was obvious based on the growing rise of antisemitic sentiment around the world, especially after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas,” Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation, said in a statement. “We can’t side-step this issue, as it has profound implications for American Jews and will impact their future as well as the relationship between the United States and Israel.”

The conference featured discussions about antisemitism from a number of vantage points. Tal-Or Cohen, executive director and founder of the online antisemitism tracking nonprofit CyberWell, discussed the growing prevalence of anti-Jewish rhetoric across different social media platforms before and since Oct. 7. The several dozen attendees of the conference — most of them alumni of the Ruderman Program — also discussed what constitutes antisemitic content based on the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition.

Academics from a number of backgrounds discussed antisemitic trends around the world: Pamela Nadell of American University explored America’s history of antisemitism; David Hirsh, CEO of the London Centre for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism, discussed the phenomenon in Europe in recent years, particularly post-Oct. 7; and Izabella Tabarovsky, a senior advisor at the Wilson Center think tank, described the connections between Soviet-era and contemporary antisemitic anti-Zionism.

Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Israel’s special envoy for combating antisemitism, and Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein also discussed antisemitism in the media.

