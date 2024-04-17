Your Daily Phil: Elie Wiesel Foundation brings focus to Uyghur genocide

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a revelatory meeting between Secretary of State Tony Blinken and American Jewish leaders, as well as Hillel International surpassing its fundraising goal for its 100th anniversary and frustrations over canceled flights to Israel just before Passover. We feature an opinion piece by Lily Messing about her journey as a Jewish teen philanthropist and founder. Also in this newsletter: Minouche Shafik, Jory Hanselman Mayschak and Oren Kessler. We’ll start with the opening of the Elie Wiesel Foundation’s conference on the Uyghur genocide.

From an early age, Elisha Wiesel watched how his father approached “living Jewish values on the world stage whenever they’re needed,” he recalled in an interview this week with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.

So when Wiesel became chairman of the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity two years ago, he felt it crucial that the best way to honor the memory of his father, the Holocaust survivor, Nobel Peace laureate and writer, would be for the foundation to devote itself to a crisis half a world away from Auschwitz — advocating for the Muslim Uyghur community in China.

Beginning today, the foundation, in collaboration with World Uyghur Congress and several other groups, is slated to hold a two-day conference called “Disrupting Uyghur Genocide” at the 92 Street Y in New York, with the goal of bringing awareness to the largest mass detention based on ethnic and religious identity since World War II, while also calling for immediate international action. The conference is the largest-ever interfaith gathering of its kind, and first to be run with a Jewish organization, according to Wiesel, who told eJP that the “intent is to bring members of the community into this fight.”

“The reason that I was inspired, and that we as a board were inspired, to tackle the Uyghur question is that right now the biggest bully on the planet is the Chinese Communist Party,” Wiesel told eJP ahead of the conference.” They are the ones who in an industrialized fashion, supported by technology and the bureaucracy of [the] state, are pursuing the persecution of the Uyghur people,” who are mostly Muslim.

In July, the foundation, which was founded in 1986, announced the first beneficiaries of its inaugural grant-making cycle, selected based on their commitment to advocating for the Uyghur community. The grantees in Uyghur advocacy included the World Uyghur Congress, Uyghur Human Rights Project, World Jewish Watch and Ana Care & Education.

In addition to Wiesel, several notable leaders across the Uyghur, Jewish, Muslim and political realms are expected to participate in the conference, including Dolkun Isa, president of World Uyghur Congress; Eric Dinowitz, New York City Councilmember; Laura Murphy, policy adviser on the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act at the Department of Homeland Security; Nury Turkel, commissioner of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom and author of No Escape: The True Story of China’s Genocide of the Uyghurs; and Mihrigul Tursun, Uyghur camp survivor.

“Elie Wiesel, a global humanitarian, is an inspiration to all of us. Seven years into the slow genocide of the Uyghurs, just when it feels that headlines are fading, it is a godsend for the Elie Wiesel Foundation to launch a new grantmaking program, and help make it possible for Uyghur groups to carry on our struggle to end the atrocities,” Omer Kanat, executive director of the Uyghur Human Rights Project, one of the event’s partners, told eJP.

Wiesel said that while he’s hopeful the conference will “bring together thinkers and in particular interfaith voices” and “start this conversation in the U.S.,” he believes that the organizers are facing an uphill battle. “It’s very easy to get celebrities to speak up for Darfur or Sudan, because they’re not making their next movie in Darfur or Sudan. They’re not going to sell their next million pairs of sneakers in Darfur or Sudan, it’s China. China is a huge market for American goods. It’s hard to get celebrities on board when their dollars are at risk,” he said.

Read the full report here.