Your Daily Phil: Jewish groups react to Iranian attack

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview the new CEO of the Zionist Federation of Australia, Alon Cassuto, about the challenges facing Jews “down under” and report on last week’s episode of “Get Your Phil” with Ron Halber, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington. In the latest installment of eJewishPhilanthropy’s opinion column “The 501(c) Suite,” Mark Charendoff shares his thoughts on “the end of history” and new beginnings in the context of Passover and the war in Israel. Also in this newsletter: David Brooks, Josh Protas and John A. Pérez. We’ll start with how Jewish groups responded to the recent Iranian attack on Israel.

North American and international Jewish groups denounced Iran for launching hundreds of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles at Israel in the predawn hours of Sunday morning, while hailing the fact that nearly all of them were intercepted by Israeli, American, British, French, Jordanian and other military personnel throughout the Middle East, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The nonprofit Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa (JIMENA) connected the attack — retaliation for an Israeli strike on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers in Damascus earlier this month — to broader antisemitic trends in the region. “As we watched the Islamic Republic launch hundreds of rockets and drones in an unprecedented attack, we understand these events are not isolated, but a continuation of the threat to Jewish life in the Middle East,” JIMENA said in a statement.

The group stressed that it sees the Iranian government, not people, as responsible for this attack and for the regime’s overall support for terrorism in the region. “We extend our hand in solidarity with the people of Iran, who know all too well the terror imposed by the Islamic Republic regime occupying their land,” JIMENA said. “We look forward to the day when they, along with us and the entire Middle East, are liberated from the regime’s despotism and chaos.”

In Israel, the Jewish Agency’s leadership said that its staff had been on high alert throughout the attack and afterward to ensure that the thousands of people in its charge — mostly new immigrants living in its absorption centers and elderly Israelis who reside in its Amigour facilities — were kept safe and followed the Israeli military’s directives, notably the cancellation of all educational activities.

“Unfortunately, even the camp for children of the Fund for Victims of Terror, which was supposed to begin [on Sunday] with about 800 children and teenagers participating, was canceled,” Jewish Agency Board Chair Mark Wilf and Chair of the Executive Doron Almog wrote in a letter to stakeholders. “We also canceled a program of Masa with more than 5,000 participants from Jewish communities around the world and across Israel the country.”

Wilf and Almog also noted that on Sunday Hamas officially rejected an Israeli proposal for a hostage release deal, a stinging blow to the families of the captives and raising concerns that the terror group is not interested in a deal at all. “This is a difficult announcement to accept, and we will continue to make every effort to bring back the hostages and shape a better regional reality,” they wrote.

In light of the increased threat of further Iranian attacks, the Jewish Federations of North America called for Congress to pass a bill to increase military aid to Israel. “We are grateful to President Biden for his ongoing support and partnership with Israel to defend against the Iranian threat, and urge Congress to act expeditiously to pass a security supplemental to reinforce Israel’s defensive capabilities,” the organization said.

AIPAC similarly called on Congress to “pass a bipartisan bill that includes the $14.3 billion in emergency security assistance for Israel” and said that the attack demands unspecified “severe consequences.” The group added: “America and Israel cannot accept a status quo in which Iran can attack our allies with impunity.”

In its statement, the Orthodox Union called for divine assistance in the conflict with Iran. “We must pray for Hashem’s continued protection and for success in ending the multi-pronged threat from Iran,” it said, adding that people should “include Tehillim [Psalms] chapters 100 and 20” in their prayers.

While more dovish groups also condemned the Iranian attack, they added calls for deescalation and for Israel to refrain from responding militarily to the fusillade.

“We must resist hawkish, reactionary voices pressing for continued escalating conflict with Iran, which is in neither America nor Israel’s interests. We need cooler heads to prevail. We need to find an offramp,” J Street said in a statement. “We also need to turn down the burner on the entire region by bringing the fighting in Gaza to an end and getting hostages out and aid relief in.”

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt decried anti-Israel groups that cheered on the Iranian attack. “We saw it after Hamas’ 10/7 massacre and we’re seeing it now after Iran’s unprecedented attack on the Jewish state: anti-Zionists rejoice, glorifying and justifying violence against Israeli civilians,” Greenblatt told eJP’s sister publication Jewish Insider. “The cruelty knows no bounds; the hatred has no limits.”