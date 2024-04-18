Your Daily Phil: Remembering those still in bondage at the Seder

Good Thursday morning.

As more than 100 people languish in captivity in Gaza and increasing numbers of Jews around the world report hiding their identities in public due to rising antisemitism, this year's Passover Seder — with its focus on liberation and freedom — is sure to be different from all other Seders, reports Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy.

A hostage poster set upright on a chair at the table. A blooming flower added to the Seder plate. A poem by the mother of one of the captives. As more than 100 people languish in captivity in Gaza and increasing numbers of Jews around the world report hiding their identities in public due to rising antisemitism, this year’s Passover Seder — with its focus on liberation and freedom — is sure to be different from all other Seders, reports Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy.

To bring the global state of affairs into this year’s Seder, Jewish and Israeli organizations, as well as individual authors, are offering new Haggadot, supplemental readings and recommended practices.

“When we say next year in Jerusalem… we want to say it with the conviction that those who are captive might be returned to their families,” Liz P.G. Hirsch, the executive director of Women of Reform Judaism, told eJP.

Her organization created a Haggadah insert with a prayer specifically for captive women. “The mission statement of the Haggadah is the line ‘B’chol dor vador chayav adam lir’ot et atzmo k’ilu hu hatza mimitzrayim,’ — ‘In every generation, we should see ourselves as someone who personally experienced the Exodus from Egypt,’” Hirsch said. “And this prayer is an opportunity for us to feel that deep empathy and express the pain and the connection that we have to those who are captive.”

Keeping the hostages in mind is essential at all times of the year for the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Michael Wegier, chief executive of the Board of Deputies, told eJP. Since Oct. 7, they’ve held regular vigils outside the House of Parliament showing their support for the hostages. This Passover, they are asking the community to provide a “Seder Seat for a Hostage,” placing a hostage poster in their place.

Other Jewish organizations around the world have created traditions to honor the hostages this year. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum created a Haggadah that was produced at the printing press on Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the hardest hit communities in the Oct. 7 attacks, which has 20 residents in captivity.

The forum’s Haggadah includes the standard liturgy as well as essays and commentaries from Israel’s former Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Meir Lau, family members of hostages and Miriam Peretz, an Israeli educator and Israel Prize winner, who had two sons who were killed in battle, one of them two days before Passover. In her essay, Peretz recalls that year’s Seder almost immediately after the funeral with her son’s four children, who sang Mah Nishtana (Why is this night different from all other nights?). “Despite it all, we celebrated the Seder. We cried and sang with them in deep pain and continued reading in the Haggadah to the commandment, ‘I will not die for I will live,’” Peretz wrote.

Not all of the new Haggadot available this year are directly connected to Oct. 7, however. To find hope, Seder participants can also be inspired by U.S. history and its connection to the Exodus, Stu Halpern, senior adviser to the provost and senior program officer of the Straus Center for Torah and Western Thought at Yeshiva University, told eJP.

Prompted by his kids’ fascination with American history and the hit musical “Hamilton,” Halpern co-edited a new Haggadah titled The Promise of Liberty, with essays by rabbis, journalists, and educators across the political spectrum and religious denominations. The Haggadah discusses how everyone from George Washington to Martin Luther King Jr. were motivated by the Jews escape from slavery.

“The United States has long drawn from the wellspring of the Exodus story for inspiration and to shape its own ideas and ideals,” Halpern said. The Promise of Liberty shows that “the State of Israel, the Jewish story, the Jewish people, should not be thought of as ‘you are either on our side or not on our side.’ This is something that has been a source of national American unity and reaches across the political aisle and has since our country’s inception.”

