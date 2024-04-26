Your Daily Phil: RootOne expands offerings as Israel trip enrollment drops 90%

Good Friday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we travel to Gaza border towns with a Jewish National Fund-USA volunteering mission, and feature an opinion piece by Aya Shechter on the need for a coordinated approach to addressing antisemitism and anti-Israel activism on U.S. campuses. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Dennis C. Sasso, Rochelle Ford and Abigail Idan. We’ll start with RootOne expanding its offerings this year in light of a drop in Israel program enrollment.

RootOne, which typically subsidizes extended Israel programs, will offer vouchers for shorter trips and for domestic programs that include large numbers of Israeli participants this year in light of a roughly 90% reduction in the number of North American teens expected to come to Israel this summer on their normal trips, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

This year, the organization will also provide vouchers for two-week trips to Israel this coming winter, a break from its normal requirement that trips last at least three weeks in order to be eligible for the subsidy.

“We expected to bring 6,500 [teens to Israel] this summer, and we’re on track to bring 650 this summer [on full three-week trips],” Simon Amiel, the executive director of RootOne, told eJP.

Amiel said RootOne is primarily focused on the power of one-on-one encounters, or mifgashim, between American and Israeli teenagers. While the organization still believes that “an Israel experience is the ultimate opportunity” for that, the current realities have forced the organization to be “more flexible” about its approach, he said.

So this summer, the organization, which is primarily funded by the Marcus Foundation, will subsidize five other programs, including shorter volunteer programs in Israel through BBYO and Alexander Muss High School in Israel.

“We will also offset costs for domestic experiences, which is really something we never thought we’d be doing,” Amiel said.

The two domestic programs — the Hadracha and Merkaz programs at Young Judaea’s Camp Tel Yehudah in Barryville, N.Y. — are the result of a joint initiative by RootOne and the Israeli government-backed Mosaic United. Under the partnership, Mosaic United offered to bring Israeli teenagers to the United States if RootOne would offset the costs for the American participants, Amiel said.

“Our managing committee came to a decision that we would invest in modified vouchers for the North American teens… but that the focus needed to be on Israel and that a significant number of Israeli teens need to be involved,” Amiel said.

An additional 350 North American teens are expected to participate in these new and newly subsidized programs this summer, according to Amiel. Another 250 are expected to come on winter trips, he said, but added that this estimate may change.

The organization views these expansions as a “one-off,” in light of the specific post-Oct. 7 circumstances, not a change in policy, Amiel said. But he added that some aspects of this summer’s offerings may serve as a “pilot” for future years.

“Our ambition is for every Jewish teen to arrive on their college campus with a deep connection to the Jewish community and to Israel,” Bernie Marcus, the chairman of the Marcus Foundation, said in a statement. “We are building RootOne to be the engine of innovation that will get us there. This expansion initiative will be the first of many.”

