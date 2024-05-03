Your Daily Phil: The unbearable present, uncertain future of Kiryat Shmona

Good Friday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new Atra fellowship giving entrepreneurial skills to New Jersey rabbis and updated statistics on Holocaust survivors living in Israel. We feature an opinion piece by Andrés Spokoiny about what the anti-Israel protests on college campuses represent, and another by Zack Bodner on the emergent “Zionism 3.0” and what it demands. Also in this newsletter: Yotam Berger, Moshe Lencer and Stuart Harrow. We’ll start with an interview with Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern. Shabbat shalom!

For the past six months, Kiryat Shmona — Israel’s northernmost city, located a little over a mile from the Lebanese border — has been a ghost town. Its population of just under 25,000 people has been dispersed throughout the country — with most of them spread out among some 230 hotels from the nearby city of Tiberius down to Eilat, as the city has been targeted by more than 4,000 rocket, missile and drone attacks, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross from the evacuated city.

The city streets on Wednesday morning were almost entirely empty, save for a handful of municipal employees doing maintenance work and small groups of soldiers stopping on the side of the road for a coffee or a cigarette. Nearly all businesses were closed, except for those catering to soldiers and drivers passing through, and the cars parked on the side of the road were covered in a thick carpet of dust, fallen leaves and flower petals.

By far the most frustrating thing for Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern is that there is no indication of when this situation will change. For now, the evacuation order for Kiryat Shmona and the other communities adjacent to the Lebanese border continues through July 7. After that is a mystery.

Stern’s primary concern is Sept. 1, the start of the Israeli school year. “If we don’t open the school year here on Sept. 1, it will be a disaster. If people sign up their kids to study for the coming year somewhere else — no one is going to take a student out in the middle of the year. And if you’ve been living out of the city for a year or two, you’ll already be embedded in your [new] community, in the school. Your kid will have friends. And it will be much harder to bring them back,” Stern said.

“But of course you can’t bring them back if the reality doesn’t change. We’d just be back in the Oct. 6 reality,” he said.

In the meantime, Stern and city officials are forced to provide services to the Kiryat Shmona residents who have been scattered throughout the country.

“I have 25 social workers, but that’s 25 social workers who need to be in 230 hotels. Each hotel should have its own social worker! It’s unbearable, but there’s no choice,” he said.

Stern stressed that those social workers are needed now more than ever. While schools have started up for the evacuees, attendance rates — particularly for teenagers — are perilously low. In the best circumstances, he said, they are skipping school in order to get jobs, while in the worst cases, they are dropping out to drink, use drugs and gamble. Rates of domestic violence have also risen among evacuees nationwide, exacerbated by unemployment and cramped living conditions.

Stern said that a reliance on philanthropy, amid a lack of government support, has been a constant since Oct. 7, as the country’s focus — justifiably, he stressed — has been on southern Israel.

“I’m not complaining about it. It shouldn’t sound like a complaint, it’s just a fact that everyone was focused on the south,” he said. “But the needs here have only grown, and the state is just not involved. Everything that we have succeeded in doing — setting up schools and day care centers and creating our [six] regions, all of that infrastructure — it is only thanks to philanthropy,” he said.

Stern noted a significant donation in the early days of the war from UJA-Federation of New York. “Itzik Shmuli, [the head of the organization’s Israel office,] gave me NIS 1.5 million [$400,000], without even asking me, ‘What do you need?’ He just said, ‘Here, take NIS 1.5 million, and get to work,’” Stern recalled. “That gave me air to breathe. If he hadn’t done that, I don’t know where we’d be today.”

But Stern said that while the current struggles that the municipality is facing are considerable, the “real challenge” will be reconstruction once the war is over.

“There’s a survey that shows that 40% of the residents [of Kiryat Shmona] won’t return,” he said.

But Stern and the rest of the city leaders can’t even seriously begin to plan for the “day after” the war because they have no idea what it will look like. “If the ‘day after’ is like the current situation, then the main challenge will be in rehabilitating that 40% of the population [that doesn’t return], but if it comes after a terrible war, then it’s possible that we’re facing two to three years of just fixing the physical damage,” he said.

And yet Stern insists that even if the price is a terrible war, it is a price he believes that the country needs to pay in order to bring stability to the region. “Otherwise I am mortgaging my daughters’ future and the future of everyone who lives here,” he said. “Because the day will come when another Oct. 7 happens. It’s not a question of if it will happen, but when it will happen.”

