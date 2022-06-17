Your Daily Phil: The Jewish Agency’s new exec + Meet the micro-fundraising ‘queen’

Good Friday morning!

After a roller-coaster search lasting more than a year, The Jewish Agency for Israel has a new incoming chair of the executive: Doron Almog, a former Israel Defense Forces general and leading activist for the disability community.

In an interviewwith eJewishPhilanthropy on Thursday, shortly after he was tapped, Almog, 71, stressed the agency’s mission of facilitating aliyah, or immigration to Israel, which has taken on a greater urgency as tens of thousands of Ukrainians have sought refuge in Israel from Russia’s invasion. Immigration from Ethiopia also recently restarted after a hiatus of more than a year.

“We are a small nation but the power comes from our values,” he told eJP. “We’ll focus on continued aliyah, stretching our hand to the people in Ukraine, to the Jews in Ukraine, to the immigrants from Ethiopia — stretching our hand in assistance to any Jew in trouble all over the globe.”

Almog, who was selected by The Jewish Agency’s nominating committee, told eJP that he also hopes to continue the organization’s work of strengthening Jewish identity.

The retired major general was light on the details of how he plans to execute that mission, stressing that he was just nominated. He said he wants to focus on reaching young people, and strengthen connections between Jewish denominations, but did not get more specific. He declined to comment on whether he would prioritize the expansion of a non-Orthodox space at the Western Wall, saying he would address that question when he takes office.

Two decades ago, Almog served as head of the Israel Defense Forces’ Southern Command. Prior to that, he served in the 1976 hostage rescue at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda, and also took part in Operation Moses, which brought Ethiopian Jews to Israel in the 1980s.

Since retiring from the IDF, Almog has dedicated himself to disability rights in memory of his son, Eran, who died at age 23 from Castleman disease. Almog is the founder and chairman of Adi Negev-Nahalat Eran, a rehabilitation village offering a range of services to people with disabilities.

