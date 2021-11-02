Your Daily Phil: The Jewish Agency’s first Ethiopian director + How The Columbia Protocol saves lives

Good Tuesday morning!

The official global COVID-19 death counthas passed five million, and the pandemic isn’t over. Yet in many parts of the world, the United States included, it is subsiding. Air travel is approaching pre-coronavirus levels. The Metropolitan Opera is staging its longest work, Wagner’s six-hour “Die Meistersinger,” for an in-person audience, despite the dangers of singing.

Jewish organizations are taking advantage of the new conditions by holding more in-person events — carefully. The Jewish Federations of North America is holding its first in-person Young Leadership Cabinet retreat in more than two years in California, and mostly outdoors, a spokesman told eJewishPhilanthropy. Attendees must submit proof of vaccination on arrival and a negative COVID PCR test within 72 hours.

Starting yesterday, the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington began permitting staff to plan indoor meetings or events for small groups of up to 10 people, while requiring that a virtual option be offered as well. The gatherings will be held outdoors when possible, a spokeswoman said. The federation is requiring proof of vaccination from staff, but not from visitors, although it is asking that they also be vaccinated.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta is requiring visitors to submit proof of vaccination in advance in order to return to in-person, one-on-one fundraising meetings and programs, said Beth A. Warner, the federation’s chief philanthropy officer. “We are not accepting walk-up attendees to events,” Warner added. “This keeps our staff and volunteers from having to be “vaccine police” at the door. The federation is also holding events outdoors when possible.

Chicago’s Jewish United Fund (JUF) is holding meetings of fewer than 30 people indoors, in venues that allow for social distancing, while holding larger ones either outdoors or virtually, said Linda Haase, a spokeswoman. JUF is requiring all in-person attendees to attest to being vaccinated.

Meanwhile, UJA-Federation of New York, which just launched its annual campaign by holding a 200-person event attended by New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul, is requiring proof of vaccination in order to participate in an in-person event, said spokeswoman Emily Kutner.