Your Daily Phil: The fraught fight over funding reproductive rights

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Belgian police raided the homes of three mohels in Antwerp, seizing the knives and other equipment they use to perform ritual circumcisions and demanding lists of children whom they recently circumcised, as part of an investigation by the city’s public prosecutor. The raids have again raised concerns about religious freedom in the country, which recently upheld a ban on ritual slaughter.

Jewish and Israeli leaders have condemned the investigation, which some noted was launched as a result of complaints filed by a local Jewish figure with a protracted history of antagonism and legal battles against European Jewish communities.

“That the principles of democracy, child rights, law or modern medicine are sadly being weaponised to assault this ancient Jewish practice is no surprise. Values within our Western society can also be wrapped for hostility,” Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, the president of the Council of European Rabbis, said in a statement to eJewishPhilanthropy.

“The heavy-handed approach of Antwerp’s police force, instead of an informed engagement with community leaders and experts, is an expression of this damaging weaponisation in a physical way. Freedom of religion must apply to Jews too,” he said.

Israeli officials also sent letters to Belgian lawmakers decrying the raids. “A police raid conducted in such a blunt manner constitutes a severe violation of religious freedom and further destabilizes the foundations of the Jewish community in Belgium, which is already navigating a difficult period,” Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli wrote in a letter to Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

Israeli Knesset Member Rabbi Moshe Roth sent a letter to the Belgian ambassador to Israel, calling on him to investigate the matter. “It is imperative that these events be thoroughly examined, the sacred implements be returned to their owners and assurances be provided that religious freedom will be fully protected,” Roth wrote.

Last year, the European Court of Human Rights upheld bans on ritual slaughter — both Jewish and Muslim — that two Belgian regions had put in place on the grounds that the practice causes unnecessary pain to the animals as they cannot be stunned beforehand; this has also strained ties with the local Jewish community.

Circumcision is legal in Belgium, though it is typically carried out by doctors in hospitals, not mohels. There is no specific law on the books regarding the legality of religious circumcisions, and local authorities generally turn a blind eye to the practice. Michael Freilich, a Jewish Belgian parliamentarian, has been working on a piece of legislation to enshrine the right to circumcision in law, but this has not yet been voted into law.

In Belgium, the practice of brit milah has come under increased scrutiny in recent years, particularly after members of a government bioethics committee ruled in 2017 — albeit not unanimously and with no legally binding authority — that circumcision “cannot be ethically justified.”

Adding to the Jewish community’s frustrations over the case is the source of the original complaint that sparked the investigation, Moshe Friedman, a U.S.-born man whose claims of being a rabbi have been questioned by Israeli and European religious authorities and who first made waves in 2006 when he traveled to Iran to speak at a Holocaust denial conference and embraced then-Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Friedman previously lived in Austria but eventually left after his children were barred from the Jewish schools. When he moved to Antwerp and his sons were again not allowed to enroll in the religious boys’ schools, he filed a lawsuit, forcing the religious girls’ schools to accept them — further straining ties with the community. In November 2023, he submitted a police complaint in Antwerp alleging that the three rabbis whose homes were raided yesterday had practiced metzitzah b’peh, the practice of using the mouth to directly draw a small amount of blood from the brit milah wound.

It is not immediately clear if the public prosecutor is investigating this aspect of the circumcisions or the fact that they were carried out at all.

“The investigation focuses on medical procedures carried out by individuals without any medical training,” the prosecutor’s office told local media. “In other words, the circumcisions are allegedly being performed without a doctor.”