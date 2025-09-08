Your Daily Phil: The Conservative movement at a crossroads
Good Monday morning.
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the deadly terror attack this morning in Jerusalem, interview historian Jack Wertheimer on his new book about Jewish philanthropy and examine the anti-Israel social media activity of the incoming head of General Motors’ philanthropic arm. We feature three opinion pieces related to the Conservative movement: one by Adam Pollack and Sophie Mortman about resources from 18Doors that Conservative rabbis are utilizing to engage and support interfaith families; one by Rabbi Joshua Rabin exploring the idea of “procedural paralysis”; and one by Daphne Macedonia sharing the Torah wisdom that shapes and inspires her commitment to Jewish leadership. Also in this issue: Alex Pomson, Rabbi Antony Gordon and Steve Cohen.
What We’re Watching
The International Fellowship of Keren Olam HaTorah, a three-day gathering of major Orthodox donors, is kicking off today in southern Israel.
Hebrew Union College is hosting a two-day conference at its New York campus reflecting on the legacy of Rabbi David Ellenson, who led the Reform seminary from 2001-2013.
Elsewhere in New York, the Jewish Theological Seminary’s inaugural storytelling festival continues today after kicking off yesterday.
And the Rabbi Sacks Legacy is holding an event at Fifth Avenue Synagogue to mark the launch of the Magerman Edition of the Koren Shalem Humash. Rachel and Jon Goldberg-Polin, whose son, Hersh, was killed in Hamas captivity last year, will keynote the event.
Later today, the Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature is hosting an event focused on bearing witness, featuring 2025 Sami Rohr Prize winner Sasha Vasilyuk, as well as Gal Beckerman and Benjamin Balint, who won in 2012 and 2020, respectively.
The American Friends of Nir Oz is holding a benefit at Baltimore’s Beth Tfiloh featuring writer Douglas Murray and former Israeli hostage Gadi Moses, who was freed earlier this year.
The Israeli disability nonprofit Accessibility Israel will host a conference tomorrow on the moral and legal responsibilities of providing equal access to people with disabilities, at the offices of the Meitar Law Firm in Ramat Gan.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS
At least six people were killed and more than 14 wounded, seven of them seriously, as two terrorists, wielding an improvised submachine gun and a pistol, opened fire after boarding a bus at a bus stop in Jerusalem’s Ramot neighborhood this morning, according to Israeli authorities. It was the deadliest terror attack in Israel in nearly a year.
The attack, which was apparently carried out by Palestinian terrorists from the West Bank, comes amid a renewed push to negotiate a ceasefire and hostage-release deal for the war against Hamas in Gaza. The gunmen were shot dead at the scene by an armed off-duty soldier who serves in the recently formed Hasmonean Brigade, a special unit created to allow Haredi Israelis to serve in the military without having to significantly alter their lifestyle, and by an armed civilian.
“A painful and difficult morning. Innocent civilians, women, men and children were brutally murdered and wounded in cold blood on a bus in Jerusalem by vile and evil terrorists. In the face of this barbarity, we saw extraordinary acts of heroism which prevented even further loss of innocent lives,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said after the attack. “This shocking attack reminds us once again that we are fighting absolute evil. The world must understand what we are up against, and that terror will never defeat us,” he said.
The involvement of a Haredi soldier in killing the terrorists comes as the issue of Haredi enlistment in the military is being hotly debated in Israel, fueling calls for the government to end the near-blanket exemptions for Haredi men.
Jewish groups around the world condemned the attack. “Jewish Federations of North America are heartbroken and outraged by today’s horrific terrorist attack in Jerusalem, which claimed the lives of six innocent Israelis and injured many more who were simply trying to ride the bus,” JFNA said in a statement. “At this moment of grief, we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Israel. An attack on Israelis going about their daily lives is an attack on the Jewish people.”
Q&A
The ‘good news’ and ‘not so good news’ about Jewish giving from Jack Wertheimer
Faced with a daunting list of challenges — the COVID-19 pandemic, Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attacks and Israel’s ensuing wars, and the surge in antisemitism that accompanied them — Jewish philanthropy has been forced to react rapidly in recent years. If anyone can provide a deep context about the long arc of Jewish philanthropy and the forces at play in this fraught moment, it is Jewish historian Jack Wertheimer, a longtime close watcher of giving trends, whose 18th book, Jewish Giving: Philanthropy and the Shaping of American Jewish Life, was released in July.
Wertheimer spoke with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim recently, following the release of the book, about current trends in philanthropy, communication gaps between grantees and grant makers and the inspiration behind the book.
ND: What are some of the changes in the Jewish philanthropic space over the last few years that you think people might be overlooking or missing in the midst of the chaos?
JW: There is anecdotal evidence of Jews who were giving most of their largesse to nonsectarian causes who have begun to shift since Oct. 7, giving more of their largesse to Jewish causes. … That’s also indicative of what’s been happening in American Jewish life, where you have a stronger core of more committed people, on the one hand, and a significant population of Jews who seem to be drifting further away and losing interest in American Jewish life. So in that sense, philanthropy serves as a bellwether of the developments that we know have been going on…
What we have seen is the continuing proliferation of grantees in American Jewish life. Right now, there’s a lot of concern about just how many organizations are involved in combating antisemitism, and to what extent they’re competing with each other, cooperating with each other, stepping on each other’s toes. But that’s not a new complaint.
ONLINE FOOTPRINT
New head of GM’s global philanthropy has long record of anti-Israel hostility
Sirene Abou-Chakra, the newly appointed head of global philanthropy for General Motors, has a lengthy history of anti-Israel tweets on her public X account. A native of Dearborn, Mich., Abou-Chakra, who took over the auto company’s mammoth philanthropy arm in June, previously served as the chief development officer for the city of Detroit and also spent a decade with Google as an account executive, reports Emily Jacobs for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Archives don’t forget: But it’s her extensive anti-Israel social media history that raises questions about how her hiring will impact GM’s relationship with the Detroit-area Jewish community, in addition to its extensive business relationships with the Jewish state. “The country was built on lies and justifies its ongoing savagery on continued lies,” Abou-Chakra wrote of Israel in a since-deleted post on X in September 2022.
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
REALITY ON THE GROUND
USCJ rabbis are already engaging interfaith families, with or without the movement
“This summer, the Jewish press featured several stories about the Conservative movement’s evolving approach to interfaith engagement,” write Adam Pollack and Sophie Mortman, chief program officer and chief marketing and digital engagement officer at 18Doors, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “These articles raise important questions: Does this signal a shift in how the Conservative movement will engage with interfaith couples and families? Will the movement embrace more inclusive policies? While the answers remain unclear, one thing is certain: Conservative rabbis are not waiting to seek out opportunities to deepen their knowledge and skills around interfaith inclusion.”
Self-starters: “Over the last several years, we at 18Doors have seen a sharp rise in Conservative rabbis participating in professional development programs focused on interfaith inclusion. … They are taking ownership of their professional growth, engaging in dialogue with peers and seeking practical tools to serve the growing number of interfaith families in their congregations. This moment, then, is less about whether the Conservative movement itself will formally prioritize interfaith inclusion and in what ways, and more about what its rabbis are already doing. … That is the story worth telling — not only what institutions decide, but how rabbis are choosing to learn, stretch and lead.”
A DEEPER LOOK
Conservative Judaism’s procedural paralysis
The question of whether Conservative rabbis should officiate at interfaith weddings continues to dominate headlines “[b]ecause there are too few other headlines about Conservative Judaism moving forward on any front,” writes Rabbi Joshua Rabin, rabbi of the Astoria Center of Israel and author of the Substack newsletter “Moneyball Judaism,” in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Trapped in committee: “Too often, our default response to decline is to launch yet another commission, listening campaign or strategic plan. But this procedural instinct is itself the most apparent symptom of our non-strategy. … [W]hen people criticize ‘the Conservative movement,’ they are not criticizing a specific person or organization but a highly decentralized system, one where a tragedy of the commons can reign supreme.”
A SHARED PERSONAL COMMITMENT
It’s not in Heaven: The future of Judaism is here and now
“When I was younger, I thought Judaism was something you inherited — something passed down by parents, Hebrew school teachers or synagogues,” writes high school senior and USY international president Daphne Macedonia in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy adapted from her address to the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism board on Sunday. “But over the past few years, especially through USY, I’ve learned something else: Being Jewish isn’t just about what we’re given; it’s about what we give back.”
Not for you to complete, nor can you desist: “There’s a verse in Deuteronomy I keep coming back to: ‘Lo bashamayim he,’ ‘It is not in Heaven’ (30:12). This tradition, this responsibility, isn’t distant or out of reach. It’s not reserved for scholars or rabbis. It’s close. It’s real. It belongs to all of us. … So here’s what I’m asking: Let’s not treat Judaism like it’s someone else’s job. Let’s not assume someone else will take care of it. Let’s recommit — personally — to the daily, imperfect, sacred work of building Jewish life that lasts. Because it’s not in Heaven. It’s in our hands. And I believe we can do something extraordinary with it.”
Worthy Reads
What Animal Are You?: In The Times of Israel, Alex Pomson draws inspiration from the natural world to describe how different institutions react to rapidly changing times. “The plight of polar bears on receding ice caps is well known, as is that of coral reefs and certain types of butterflies. Some species, though, are actually thriving in the midst of changed conditions. For instance, jellyfish populations are exploding. Because of milder winters, wild boars are thriving; so are cuttlefish. As the climate transforms, some species adapt and thrive, others decline, and still others find new ways to survive against the odds… [M]uch like the natural world’s varied response to climate change, some cities’ Jewish day schools have thrived since October 7, while others have struggled to adapt. Those differences prompt the question of what it takes for communities — and specifically their schools — to adapt to rapidly changing times. Which resemble polar bears and which look more like cuttlefish?” [TOI]
With Friends Like These: In The Jewish Independent, Manar Al-Sharif reports on the experiences of Palestinians like asylum seeker Hamza Howidy, who opposes armed resistance and supports Israel’s right to exist, being figuratively and literally shouted down by Western “pro-Palestinian” activists. “He says the international Palestine movement thinks it knows better than Palestinians what Gaza needs. ‘In the past our cause was hijacked by Pan-Arabism. Palestine became a symbol for Arab regimes, but actual Palestinians were ignored or used… Today we’re being hijacked by what I’d call Pan-Leftism. Now huge parts of the Western left, along with their local followers, push two fixed demands on Palestinians: full boycott of anything connected to Israel — academic, cultural and economic — and full support for armed resistance. If you question them, you’re accused of betrayal. You’re told you’re not a real Palestinian.” [JewishIndependent]
Making Giving Cool: In The Forward, Rob Eshman interviews Rabbi Antony Gordon, a South African rabbi and strategic adviser to Beast Enterprises — as in the billionaire YouTuber MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson). “[Gordon] has a front-row seat to how MrBeast is transforming giving — and what the Jewish community can learn from him. ‘He’s made giving cool,’ Gordon said over coffee at the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Hills. ‘He’s made it viral. That’s a paradigm shift. If you can make giving cool, you’re going to do something incredible for the next generation.’ There’s nothing accidental about Donaldson’s viral success, Gordon said. He’s witnessed the creator’s relentless focus on developing engaging and novel content. Donaldson has gamified giving by introducing an element of competition, constantly raising stakes, and coming across as authentic and down-to-earth.” [Forward]
Introspection Protection: In The Times of Israel, Yossi Klein Halevi suggests that Israel is at a “moral crossroads” in the weeks leading up to the High Holy Days. “How then, in this poisoned atmosphere, are we to subject ourselves to moral self-critique? How dare we risk inadvertently reinforcing the campaign of hatred and lies? Because we have no choice. Because preserving our moral credibility is essential for our strength. Because we cannot let the haters determine the inner life of the Jewish people. Because engaging in moral introspection reminds us that Zionism has won and that, even though we are vulnerable, we are no longer victims. Because we owe an accounting of our actions to our friends who have stood with us. Most of all, because Judaism demands it. …. Undergoing this process as a people doesn’t weaken us. It provides spiritual protection.” [TOI]
Word on the Street
Jewish Federations of North America CEO and President Eric Fingerhut decries the “tax” that American Jews are being made to pay to ensure their safety amid rising antisemitism in a Jerusalem Post opinion piece ahead of the High Holy Days…
Michael Schill, the Northwestern University president who announced his resignation last week amid widespread controversy over his tenure, appeared unfazed to hear that a Palestinian professor he hired as part of a deal with encampment protestors had once met with Yahya Sinwar, the late Hamas leader who orchestrated the Oct. 7 terror attacks, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports…
As part of its agreement with the Trump administration, Columbia University will establish a $21 million claims fund for Jewish employees who experienced antisemitism at the school…
The Wall Street Journal reports on the pressure students and university administrators are feeling as a result of the Trump administration’s crackdown on anti-Israel protests on campus…
A Houthi drone struck the arrivals terminal of the Ramon Airport outside Eilat, Israel, on Sunday, injuring two people; an investigation is underway into why the drone did not trigger an Israeli siren notifying of an impending attack…
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani said he backs City Comptroller Brad Lander’s decision to divest the city from Israel Bonds; Mark Levine, the Democratic candidate to succeed Lander, has said he will restore the city’s investments in Israel Bonds if elected…
Shaare Zion, a large Sephardi synagogue in Brooklyn, is requiring proof of voter registration in order to join as members…
The Financial Times examines Mets owner Steve Cohen’s push to build a casino in New York…
A new study conducted by YouGov in collaboration with the British Campaign Against Antisemitism found that 21% of the British public agrees with at least four antisemitic statements…
The Russell-Cotes Museum in Bournemouth, England, is facing criticism for postponing an exhibition on Jewish heritage, citing safety concerns…
The Associated Press looks at the effects that the Trump administration’s cuts to federal grants are having on American nonprofits…
The video platform Vimeo is cutting 25% of its Israeli workforce, double the level of its global staff reduction, reportedly due to security fears after the firm’s offices were hit by an Iranian missile in June…
Israel’s Supreme Court ordered that Palestinian prisoners receive increased and improved rations, saying that the current food offered falls below dietary standards…
A Gaza-bound flotilla carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg docked in Tunisia on Sunday; the boat will continue toward Gaza on Wednesday…
Barbara Jakobson, art aficionado and longtime trustee of the Museum of Modern Art, died on Aug. 25 at 92…
Felix Posen, a German-born Holocaust survivor and philanthropist who funded many Jewish education programs in Israel, died last Wednesday at 96…
Transitions
Elyssa Koidin Schmier was named the next Michigan regional director of the Anti-Defamation League…
Pic of the Day
An estimated 70,000 people march yesterday against antisemitism in London. The event was organized by Campaign Against Antisemitism, with support from other Jewish communal organizations, and featured speeches from British Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis and British politicians, though none from the Labor government despite being invited.
“The government’s scandalous decision not to send someone to address the Jewish community at a time of the worst antisemitism in the UK in living memory will do nothing to reassure British Jews that this government has their back or even understands the scale of the crisis,” CAA wrote in a statement.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog is slated to travel to the U.K. tomorrow and meet with local Jewish leaders and British officials.
Birthdays
CEO of Weight Watchers until early 2022, Mindy Grossman turns 68…
Chair emeritus of Bath & Body Works, Leslie H. “Les” Wexner turns 88… U.S. senator from Vermont, he was a 2016 and 2020 presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders turns 84… Labour party member of the U.K. House of Commons, Dame Margaret Eve Hodge (née Oppenheimer) turns 81… Pharma executive, Samuel D. Waksal turns 78… Chairman of Douglas Elliman and its parent company, NYSE listed Vector Group, he is also chairman of Nathan’s Famous, Howard Mark Lorber turns 77… Owner of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, Jeffrey Lurie turns 74… Former co-chair of the Jewish National Fund, he was previously a member of Knesset, Eli Aflalo turns 73… Owner of Sam’s Fine Wines & Spirits in Walpole, Mass., for 41 years until 2022, Jay W. Abarbanel… British physician and professor of neuroscience at Columbia University, Daniel Mark Wolpert turns 62… Professional wrestler, known by his ring name, Raven, Scott Levy turns 61… Founder and president of Cedille Records, a classical music label, he is the son of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, James Steven Ginsburg turns 60… Real estate developer in Russia owning 14 million square feet of retail as well as many luxury hotels and shopping centers, Zarakh Iliev turns 59… Australian businessman, James Douglas Packer turns 58… Senior rabbi of the Jewish Center of Princeton, Rabbi Andrea Merow… Aspen, Colo., resident, Adam Goldsmith… Actress, model and television personality, she is the host of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” Brooke Burke turns 54… Founder and executive education consultant at Atlanta-based JewishGPS, Robyn Faintich… Classical music composer and professor of music at Towson University, titles to his works include “Zohar”, “Nekudim” and “Heichalos,” Jonathan Leshnoff turns 52… CEO and co-founder of BerlinRosen, now known as Orchestra, Jonathan Rosen… One of the world’s best-selling music artists, known professionally as Pink, Alecia Beth Moore turns 46… Head coach for the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team, Eran Ganot… and his twin brother, the creative director of an eponymous clothing line, Asaf Ganot, both turn 44… Founder and CEO at SPARK Neuro, Spencer Gerrol… Director of corporate communications at Related Companies, Andrei Berman… Drummer for the funk metal band Infectious Grooves, he is the son of Bruce Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg, Jay Weinberg turns 35… Senior national correspondent for Jewish Insider, Gabby Deutch… and her twin sister, an MBA candidate at Tulane, Serena Deutch… Director of education at Itrek, Gilad Peled… Philip Ehrensaft…