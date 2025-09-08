Your Daily Phil: The Conservative movement at a crossroads

Worthy Reads

What Animal Are You?: In The Times of Israel, Alex Pomson draws inspiration from the natural world to describe how different institutions react to rapidly changing times. “The plight of polar bears on receding ice caps is well known, as is that of coral reefs and certain types of butterflies. Some species, though, are actually thriving in the midst of changed conditions. For instance, jellyfish populations are exploding. Because of milder winters, wild boars are thriving; so are cuttlefish. As the climate transforms, some species adapt and thrive, others decline, and still others find new ways to survive against the odds… [M]uch like the natural world’s varied response to climate change, some cities’ Jewish day schools have thrived since October 7, while others have struggled to adapt. Those differences prompt the question of what it takes for communities — and specifically their schools — to adapt to rapidly changing times. Which resemble polar bears and which look more like cuttlefish?” [TOI]

With Friends Like These: In The Jewish Independent, Manar Al-Sharif reports on the experiences of Palestinians like asylum seeker Hamza Howidy, who opposes armed resistance and supports Israel’s right to exist, being figuratively and literally shouted down by Western “pro-Palestinian” activists. “He says the international Palestine movement thinks it knows better than Palestinians what Gaza needs. ‘In the past our cause was hijacked by Pan-Arabism. Palestine became a symbol for Arab regimes, but actual Palestinians were ignored or used… Today we’re being hijacked by what I’d call Pan-Leftism. Now huge parts of the Western left, along with their local followers, push two fixed demands on Palestinians: full boycott of anything connected to Israel — academic, cultural and economic — and full support for armed resistance. If you question them, you’re accused of betrayal. You’re told you’re not a real Palestinian.” [JewishIndependent]

Making Giving Cool: In The Forward, Rob Eshman interviews Rabbi Antony Gordon, a South African rabbi and strategic adviser to Beast Enterprises — as in the billionaire YouTuber MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson). “[Gordon] has a front-row seat to how MrBeast is transforming giving — and what the Jewish community can learn from him. ‘He’s made giving cool,’ Gordon said over coffee at the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Hills. ‘He’s made it viral. That’s a paradigm shift. If you can make giving cool, you’re going to do something incredible for the next generation.’ There’s nothing accidental about Donaldson’s viral success, Gordon said. He’s witnessed the creator’s relentless focus on developing engaging and novel content. Donaldson has gamified giving by introducing an element of competition, constantly raising stakes, and coming across as authentic and down-to-earth.” [Forward]

Introspection Protection: In The Times of Israel, Yossi Klein Halevi suggests that Israel is at a “moral crossroads” in the weeks leading up to the High Holy Days. “How then, in this poisoned atmosphere, are we to subject ourselves to moral self-critique? How dare we risk inadvertently reinforcing the campaign of hatred and lies? Because we have no choice. Because preserving our moral credibility is essential for our strength. Because we cannot let the haters determine the inner life of the Jewish people. Because engaging in moral introspection reminds us that Zionism has won and that, even though we are vulnerable, we are no longer victims. Because we owe an accounting of our actions to our friends who have stood with us. Most of all, because Judaism demands it. …. Undergoing this process as a people doesn’t weaken us. It provides spiritual protection.” [TOI]