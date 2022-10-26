Your Daily Phil: The challenges facing Jewish theater + Fixing Jewish peoplehood

CURTAINS UP

Jewish theaters, and their challenges, take center stage at conference

Avalon Greenberg Call

From Broadway to regional playhouses, the theater industry is still having a tough time recovering from the closures and distancing measures of the pandemic. At a conference on Jewish theater this week, more than 100 attendees discussed those obstacles — along with the added challenges of how to tell authentic stories about Jews, market them to a much larger non-Jewish population and — of course — pay for it all, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther D. Kustanowitz.

Expanding definitions: “Ultimately we’re in [Jewish theater] for social change, to debunk the stereotypes of Jews and non-Jews [and let people] see themselves on stage and learn about all kinds of Jews, to expand the heart and mind in terms of what a Jew is and to create a legacy for future generations,” Ronda Spinak, director of The Braid, a Jewish theater in Santa Monica, Calif., told eJP. “At the heart [of our work] is our mission, but what has changed is how we collect our revenues, which is important to sustain us over time.”

Asking tough questions: The conference of the Alliance for Jewish Theatre was held Sunday and Monday and virtually brought together more than 70 presenting artists from around the world, as well as playwrights, actors, member theaters and others who facilitate Jewish culture. Attendees confronted questions such as: How can theaters meet the mission of live performance when part of the audience can’t or doesn’t want to show up anymore? How do they market to audiences outside of the immediate Jewish community? How can they provide a space where everyone feels safe and comfortable?

Revive and renew: “We truly want to be an actual resource, not just an idea of something that we do, but really a place that helps people in a practical way,” Willow Jade Norton, the alliance’s new executive director, told eJP. “We came away seeing that our members need to be revived and have a renewed sense of culture and creativity.”

