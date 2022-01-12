Your Daily Phil: The Big Duck fallout + Interview with Russell Berrie’s outgoing CEO

Worthy Reads

Decline or Renaissance?: Writing in Tablet, Jack Wertheimer explores the lack of responses generated by the 2020 Pew Research Center study about the American Jewish community, especially given survey data that in many communities points to a drop in Jewish ritual observance. “What are we to make of the downward trajectory tracked by these recent surveys? A popular explanation avers that what we are seeing is not a weakening of Jewish life, but merely a transition to new forms of Jewish identification. Rather than express their Jewishness through religious participation or support for Israel and other peoplehood causes, or socializing with Jews, more Jews now are participating in Jewish cultural activities, such as attending Jewish film festivals, viewing Jewish museum exhibits, eating traditional Jewish foods, reading Jewish-themed books, and visiting websites with Jewish content. Some observers have gone so far as to declare that the present moment represents a veritable renaissance of Jewish cultural life, even as other forms of Jewishness are in decline.” [Tablet]

Safeguarding Donor Data: Few charities are prepared to rebuff or respond to cyberattacks, which can range from hacked websites and exposed data to phishing schemes, Ben Gose writes in The Chronicle of Philanthropy. Roughly 70 percent of the nonprofit organizations that Microsoft works with have not conducted a basic risk assessment to understand where vulnerabilities may exist in their technology infrastructure, Gose cites: “’Until recently, data security has been a ‘nice to have’ for nonprofit organizations,’ says Michael Enos, senior director of community and platform for TechSoup, a charity that provides technology systems and assistance to other organizations. ‘Now it’s a must have.’ For most nonprofits, he says, reputation is everything. If an organization suffers a breach because it was careless with data, donors may flee. ‘It takes a small period of time for years and years of brand development to go down the tubes if you mishandle this.’”[ChronicleofPhilanthropy]

Jettison the Jargon: As we rethink what the modern workplace should look like and how we gather, Rae Ringel, writing in the Harvard Business Review, suggests that we also rethink how we communicate in the office. “Even at a time when so much is beyond our control, we remain in control of our own speech patterns. And so, as leaders and employees continue to rethink what the modern workplace should look like, including how we gather, perhaps it’s an opportune moment to banish certain phrases from the ‘meeting-speak’ lexicon.” [HBR]