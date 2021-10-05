Your Daily Phil: The battle for Jewish Agency head heats up + UJA-Fed NY fundraising up 9%

EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS

Fundraising at UJA-Federation of New York rose 9% to $250 million

UJA-Fed NY

UJA-Federation of New York, the country’s largest Jewish nonprofit, raised $249.6 million in its fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, an increase of 9% over the preceding year, despite concerns voiced by CEO Eric Goldstein at the start of the coronavirus pandemic that fundraising would suffer. But the opposite has occurred, as the federation’s ability to help people suffering from pandemic-related job loss, hunger and other human services needs both attracted new donors and encouraged existing major funders to increase their giving. The federation’s executive vice president for financial resource development, Mark Medin, explained in a conversation with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Helen Chernikoff that giving in the capital and special projects category fueled the increase.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Helen Chernikoff: I was surprised to see fundraising up in your fiscal year, which started at the height of the pandemic in 2020 and ended when it was still going strong, in 2021. How do you explain that?

Mark Medin: The ongoing impact of the pandemic is not over. The needs in the community remain very significant. We look at five key needs: food insecurity, job loss, financial support, mental health and domestic violence. In all five of those areas, our agencies continue to be seeing record need. The need in the community remains at an elevated level. Our ability to communicate that to our donor base has been of paramount importance, and our donors have stepped up in really significant ways. Individuals are suffering and organizations are suffering.

HC: Can you say more about the needs of individuals versus the needs of organizations?

MM: The agencies that rely on fees for services that they provide to generate revenue to fund their operations were most severely hit by the pandemic. We communicated to our donor base that we needed their help to sustain the institutions of Jewish life — JCCs and Jewish camps and the like. We provided tens of millions of dollars in loans to sustain JCCs and other institutions that rely on that model. When it comes to food insecurity, the organizations that serve them were seeing lines of people at record levels. The demand for food was so extreme. We talked about those issues with our donors. They enabled us to increase grants specifically in that food security area.

HC: An increase in gifts from major donors in the “capital and special projects” category — from $17.3 million to $40.2 million — accounted for the increase in the total amount that the federation raised this year. Can you share an example of a major donor who responded to a very specific need?

MM: There’s a longtime, six-figure donor who was very moved by the need in food insecurity and in social services in general. We have been setting up a series of hubs to deliver a range of services in a single location in different parts of the area we serve. This donor had roots in Westchester, and wanted to know what could be done there. We talked with partners about setting up one of these hubs there, and this donor said, “We’ll underwrite the cost of that.” We had numerous situations like that. Multiple donors said that they would fund a specific project. Others said that they would double their gift this year, or make a one-year gift in light of the fact that the federation had given $67 million in extra grants and loans that we made due to COVID over the past 18 months.

