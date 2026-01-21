Your Daily Phil: The $18 million Brandeis endowment made possible by garbage disposals

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

There’s a Supreme Court case brewing in Oklahoma, and the heads of the local Jewish community are annoyed to find themselves thrust into the middle of it.

In November, the National Ben Gamla Jewish Charter School Foundation submitted a letter of intent to establish a virtual charter high school in the state, and last week, the organization took its application to the state’s charter school board for approval. For Oklahoma’s relatively small Jewish community — comprising less than 9,000 people, according to the latest estimates, mainly in Tulsa and Oklahoma City — the Ben Gamla application came out of the blue and puts it in the uncomfortable situation of being on the front lines for a likely divisive legal battle on one of the most sensitive topics in American politics: the separation of church (or in this case Jewish day school) and state. The case appears to be following the same path as a Catholic charter school, St. Isidore, which sought to open in the state but was stymied by a split 4-4 U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year.

“It came on our radar about a month ago, when it came on everybody’s radar. We found out through the press that they had submitted this application,” Joe Roberts, executive director of the Tulsa Jewish Federation, told eJewishPhilanthropy. (Disclosure: eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross is one of the federation’s Elson Israel Fellows.)

“I have concerns about our community being affected by this. It is going to become a national issue, and this is politicizing a Jewish community that had no input in the process and has no say in the outcome if we’re not consulted. That’s a concern to me,” Roberts said. “Why are they doing it in our name?”

Eric Baxter, an attorney representing Ben Gamla, told eJP that the group had spoken with families in the state and that it was acting out of a belief that “families in the Sooner State deserve more high-quality educational options for their children.” He added: “Though it is still early in the process, Ben Gamla has already received interest from multiple families in the state.”

The charter high school that Ben Gamla seeks to open in Oklahoma is explicitly Jewish, integrating “general academic excellence with Jewish religious learning and ethical development,” according to its application. In seeking state support for a religious charter school, the Ben Gamla foundation is widely understood to be teeing up a legal battle that is expected to wind its way through the state courts and to the Supreme Court.

While topics like Israel and Zionism more frequently serve as sources of tension and division within the Jewish community, the issue of state funding for Jewish day schools also splits the American Jewish community. For the Orthodox world, which is far more likely to send children to Jewish day schools, the high tuition fees are a major hurdle and a constant source of communal frustration. This is less of a practical issue for non-Orthodox Jews, for whom a clear separation between religion and state is the more pressing matter.

And indeed, while some of the signatories on the Tulsa Jewish community’s statement against the school have raised specific issues with the proposal related to a state-funded religious charter school, for Roberts, that is a moot point. “I’m not saying that we want it or don’t want it. I think our position is that this decision should not be made without consulting the local community about its needs and how it will affect it,” he said.

