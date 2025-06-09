Your Daily Phil: Terror attack spurs greater turnout to hostage solidarity marches

BIRTHDAY BOY

At 103, former Dallas federation exec Walter Levy optimistic for Jewish community despite ‘current antisemitic situation’

Walter Levy, 103. Courtesy/Walter Levy

Turning 103 today, Walter Levy is a German-born Holocaust survivor, social worker, father and former Jewish communal professional. This included a stint as the executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, including during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, when the American Jewish community was again rapidly mobilized after a surprise invasion devastated Israel. When Levy contacted eJP about including his birthday in our newsletter, we were happy to oblige, but we also wanted to hear more. eJP’s Nira Dayanim spoke with Levy on Sunday, the day before his birthday, about his life’s work, how he sees the Jewish community’s current state of affairs and his excellent taste in news outlets.

ND: Can you share with me a little bit more about yourself and your journey into the Jewish communal work? What inspired you to take that path?

WL: I’m a Holocaust survivor, and that inspired me to help others. … I started off, really, as administrative assistant here in Dallas in the 1950s. I left and there were other communities, and I worked for what was then the Council of Jewish Federations and Welfare Funds, now the Jewish Federations of North America, as a consultant. And then Dallas wanted me back, and we came back.

During the 1970s, I was the executive director of the federation. I had an interesting but also a very rough time, because during my tenure was the Yom Kippur War, the federation had a fire and burned up, my father died, and I had a heart attack, so that caused my departure. Then I changed specialties in social work and developed a private practice of social work with the elderly — gerontological social work.

ND: What do you think that today’s funders could learn from earlier generations of Jewish philanthropists?

WL: I just attended last week the annual meeting of the Dallas Jewish Federation. This is a completely different leadership than what I experienced. There is much commitment also, but they think differently. They are younger people, and we have to be mindful that they are the builders of the community now. It’s a different situation because it’s a different time. People see things a bit differently, and also the needs may be different. For example, we no longer need [to build] a home for the aging. We no longer need [to build] a Jewish Community Center. Because we made homes for the aging, and we have built a Jewish Community Center.

Now there are new needs. At this time, we are concerned about the physically and mentally impaired. We are concerned about antisemitism. We are concerned about Israel. And these are different needs requiring different emphasis on the problems.

