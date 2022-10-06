HEALING OF GRIEF

Experiencing shiva with a sacred fire

“Growing up in an observant Jewish community, attending a shiva gathering was not an unusual occurrence. When I first became a congregational rabbi, I discovered that many people in my community had no experience attending a shivaminyan,” writes Rabbi Dan Goldblatt, spiritual leader of Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville, Calif., in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Essential communal support: “We began educating people about the power of this gathering following the funeral of a close loved one. What we discovered was that every time someone had a significant loss and experienced the soul comfort of a shiva gathering, they became committed to and strong advocates for shiva gatherings for others. Now, 30 years later, my community understands the sacredness and the power of this essential communal support. And still, I often feel that once the evening prayer service portion of the shiva is concluded – and this always includes more storytelling about the deceased than prayer – people tend to revert to circles of small talk and the sacred container is compromised.”

Sacred fire backdrop: “Recently, I was invited to attend a shiva gathering for the father of my dear friend and colleague, Rabbi Zelig Golden, who is the founder and executive director of Wilderness Torah. Zelig told me that the shiva was going to be at his lovely, forested home in Sonoma County in Northern California, and in typical Wilderness Torah tradition, it was going to be held outside in nature around a sacred fire.”

Havdalah to shiva: “When we arrived on Saturday evening, after we offered Zelig our condolences, he asked me if I would lead a havdalah to move us out of Shabbat and into the shiva. Since havdalah is about separating from Shabbat and involves kindling and extinguishing of fire, it was a very organic transition from the sacredness of Shabbat to the sacredness of the shiva gathering.”

MISSION-FOCUSED

Getting results vs. making a difference

“‘That was yesterday; what about today’…or more colloquially ‘what have you done for me lately?’ There are questions that live on the front doorstep of every development professional every day,” writes Avrum Lapin, president of ?? The Lapin Group, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The current environment: “We all live and operate today in a hyper-competitive environment with intense, and legitimate, due diligence, including continuous requests for definitions of success, measures of ROI (Returns on Investment) and KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) and a constant focus on the ‘bottom line.’ It is necessary to make these determinations – to define success in advance – to guide us and our efforts with clarity and purpose.”

Mission-focused: “Without that clarity and purpose – based on information and fact, the probability of a nonprofit meeting the important local, national and global human and community challenges that it must address today would be severely diminished. But defining success only by the projected number of widgets to be produced is a two-dimensional measurement. To be credible it must be accompanied with a proposition about what those widgets will do, and thus why they deserve to and must be produced here and now.”

