Your Daily Phil: Synagogues rethinking membership fees + SMARTer apologies

In today's Your Daily Phil, we take a look at how synagogues are thinking about dues this year, and feature an op-ed ahead of the High Holidays about more compelling apologies. We'll start with an "unusual" response from a college president to antisemitism allegations.

When universities have faced federal investigations or complaints of alleged antisemitism on their campuses, their response has sometimes been to decry hatred, pledge to protect students and promise to examine the allegations — at times commenting on those they have has already addressed. Others have stayed mum, citing an ongoing investigation.

The University of Vermont did something different. Facing an investigation of alleged antisemitism from the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, the University of Vermont’s president, Suresh V. Garimella, wrote a strident public letter denying the charges one by one, asserting that the university is prompt in addressing antisemitic incidents and saying that the complaint that prompted the investigation “painted our community in a patently false light.”

“While common wisdom dictates remaining patiently silent as we cooperate diligently with an agency’s investigation, I simply cannot do so,” Garimella wrote. “UVM vigorously denies the false allegation of an insufficient response to complaints of threats and discrimination.”

Garimella’s letter was “very unusual,” Mark Rotenberg, Hillel International’s vice president of university initiatives and legal affairs, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “University presidents do not typically provide detailed public rebuttals or criticize their own students for filing civil rights complaints with the U.S. Department of Education, which is their legal right,” Rotenberg added. “Also unusual was the president’s failure to pledge cooperation with the government’s investigation.”

The organizations that filed the complaint — the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and Jewish on Campus — denounced Garimella’s letter, saying in a statement that it “shows neither reflection, nor understanding, nor remorse. Instead, Garimella demonstrates only the dismissive attitude that has left Jewish students vulnerable to harassment and discrimination, blaming the victims who blew the whistle on UVM anti-Semitism rather than pledging to respond to the problems that federal investigators will now examine.”

A coalition of pro-Israel groups, spearheaded by the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, said on Friday that Garimella’s letter serves to “blame the victims.” The statement also criticized “the inference that aggrieved Jewish students should not have sought recourse through a regular legal process that exists for the very purpose of investigating civil rights complaints, including those pertaining to antisemitism.”

One organization that has declined to address Garimella’s letter directly is UVM Hillel, which pointed eJP to a statement released shortly after Garimella’s letter that did not discuss its contents or include his name. The Hillel statement said its leadership has “been at the forefront of meeting with the university administration to amplify student voices and express concerns about the campus climate on behalf of the UVM Jewish community. We stand unequivocally with our Jewish students, allies, friends, and family and are committed to helping them bring their voices to the table and be heard by the university.”