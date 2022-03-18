Your Daily Phil: Synagogue attendance and anxiety during the pandemic + DHS to help ‘underserved’ communities with NSGP applications

FULFILLING MITZVOT

Finding the joy of Purim for Ukrainian Jews

Hillel Warsaw

“This Purim is not like any other. Usually, at this time of the year we would be planning a Purim celebration for Hillel students and young adults and finding creative ways to present the Purim spiel for the larger Jewish community in Poland,” writes Magda Dorosz, director of Hillel Warsaw, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Humanitarian crisis: “Instead of planning a joyous Purim celebration, we are tending and caring for the needs of refugees. In this third week of war, Poland has received 1.9 million refugees from all over Ukraine, which has created an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Polish society and the Jewish organizations in Poland have come together united in one goal: to help and save as many refugees as possible.”

On the ground: “Hillel Warsaw, together with the Taube Center for Jewish Life and Learning and the Jewish Historical Institute, opened a day center last week for refugees, providing a safe, welcoming and comfortable space to spend time during the day. The space is where refugees can get a hot meal, get help and advice on their legal next steps and be able to find work, as we are supplying computers for them to use. The space is also equipped with a playground area where kids can play, enjoy each other’s company and be kids again. As one of the mothers who comes to the center said: ‘I see my daughter smiling again, she is a happy child again and she doesn’t have to worry about the horror we have been through.’”

BASIC NUTRITION

Beyond shakshuka: Lessons from an Israeli breakfast in combating juvenile hunger

Courtesy

“For the majority of people, the idea of ‘School Breakfast Week’ will probably pass by without most giving it even a second thought. Just another awareness day or week on the calendar. But the fact that this awareness week exists perhaps demands that we take a moment to think about why such a concept has made its way into the calendar — and why it is important to take more than a fleeting moment to think about school breakfast,” writes Rotem Yosef-Giladi, CEO of Nevet, an Israeli nonprofit that provides healthy fresh sandwiches to students who need them, in an opinion piece foreJewishPhilanthropy.

Israeli breakfast: “Here in Israel, this is an understanding that is deeply embedded in our national culture. We take breakfast extremely seriously and for those of you who haven’t enjoyed an Israeli breakfast, trust me when I say that you’re missing out… The very basis for our heavy investment in this meal is rumored to originate in the agricultural focus of the early settlers of modern Israel. Every morning, workers would awake well before dawn on kibbutzim (communal farms) all across the country. The diverse breakfast menus that have come to define our culinary identity would provide the ‘fuel’ to get them through the hot summers and rainy winters and transform our country into one of the world’s most successful farming and productivity nations.”

Nothing to eat at home: “Because of our love for breakfast — and for food in general — we are particularly pained by increasing evidence of tens of thousands of Israeli schoolchildren who come to school without breakfast. That lack of this key meal is not because they were rushed in the morning and didn’t have time to pack food, but simply because they have nothing to eat. A hungry student is typically unmotivated, distracted or angry, leading to behavioral problems and educational deficiencies. Even the most ambitious and creative students will be unable to concentrate on an empty stomach.”

