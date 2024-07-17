Your Daily Phil: Survivors of Nir Oz massacre seek help from U.S. funders

Good Wednesday morning.

While dozens of the mostly agricultural communities near Israel’s border with Gaza, along with the towns of Sderot and Ofakim, were devastated during Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7, only the residents of Kibbutz Nir Oz were left to fend for themselves without help from the IDF for hours, apparently due to an accidental oversight. In those nightmarish hours, invading terrorists killed or kidnapped one-quarter of the kibbutz’s 400 residents — several of whom remain in Gaza today — injured even more, and burned 70% of the kibbutz to the ground.

Approximately 60% of the kibbutz members and 80% of the families with children have decided to relocate as a group to a kibbutz further away from the Gaza border rather than return home, Chen Itzik, a Nir Oz survivor leading the group’s fundraising efforts, told Jan Jaben-Eilon for eJewishPhilanthropy. He traveled to the U.S. at the end of June with a handful of other Nir Oz survivors to share their story, which penetrated both the hearts and pocketbooks of American Jews.

Though they’ve found a place to go, relocating dozens of people is an expensive proposition, expected to cost more than $25 million. The Nir Oz survivors’ decision to relocate instead of rebuild their community makes them stand out — and also makes them ineligible for much of the government funding going toward rebuilding efforts, at least for now. And so they are looking for alternative donors.

“How can you not be moved?” said Sam Merrin, founder and CEO of New York-based Liquidnet Holdings, a few days after he and his siblings heard the Nir Oz story during the New York-area leg of the trip and committed to contributing $250,000 toward the relocation effort. He was already reaching out to contacts he has with “multibillion-dollar foundations” to encourage others to contribute, he added.

As of July 1, Temple B’nai Jeshurun in Short Hills, N.J., had raised $700,000 toward supporting the relocation, according to Senior Rabbi Matthew Gewirtz. He expects that the remaining $300,000 needed to reach the congregation’s goal will be committed by the end of the summer.



“[The Nir Oz survivors] are not professional fundraisers. They are kibbutzniks,” said Gewirtz. Rather than contribute to efforts such as the Israel Emergency Fund that was launched by the Jewish Federations of North America in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack, Temple B’nai Jeshurun “wanted to raise money that goes directly to something we know.”

“We feel uncomfortable asking for this help,” Itzik emphasized. “We never ask for anything. For us to go and ask is to put us in an uncomfortable position. But the fact is that people need to know the Nir Oz story. It’s really unique. They have lost everything.”

