Your Daily Phil: Survey: New program looks to connect young Reform U.S. Jews to Israel

As the grinding war in Gaza and the emerging fighting in Lebanon have tested ties between liberal American Jews and Israel, Stephen Free Wise Synagogue Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch has emerged as perhaps the Reform movement’s most vocal critic of the dangers of young Jews pulling away from Zionism. Now, armed with a $250,000 grant from the Jewish National Fund-USA’s Boruchin Center, Hirsch’s Manhattan synagogue will launch a program to try to stem the tide, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.
The grant, which is contingent upon the synagogue’s ability to find matching donors, will support the Reform Movement Alumni for Israel (RAFI), a leadership program for American Reform Jews ages 22-35. RAFI is an extension of SWFS’ Amplify Israel Initiative, “an education and advocacy initiative aimed at healing the fractured relationship between American liberal Jews and Israel,” according to its website.
Capitalizing on the leadership potential of young Reform Jews is a big component of the program, according to Hirsch,. “They will be, in the coming years, some of the important volunteers in the American Jewish community, and some of the important donors,” he told eJP.
The Amplify Israel Initiative was started by Hirsch in 2023 with the intention of addressing a distancing that he had observed between North American liberal Jews and Zionism, Rabbi Tracy Kaplowitz, SWFS’s Marilyn and Joseph Schwartz Israel Fellow, told eJP.
“We couldn’t wait for someone else to address the problem,” Kaplowitz said.
Through its annual rabbinic fellowship, Amplify Israel has provided its first cohort of 12 early-career Reform rabbis with the opportunity for professional development and mentorship as well as the opportunity to travel to Israel for a seven-day symposium.
According to Boruchin Center Chair Scott Schreiber, this model is part of what stood out about the Amplify Israel Initiative. “Here’s Stephen Wise saying we’re going to appeal to people where they are, not where we want them to be,” Schreiber told eJP.
The RAFI program’s inaugural cohort will follow a similar model, as 25 Reform movement alumni across nine different cities are provided with educational opportunities and a trip to Israel.
Hirsch is excited to see the program expand. “It means we’re going to be able to reach substantially more people with more geographical diversity than we otherwise would have, and it also leverages the successes of other parts of the program,” he said.
SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL
Chicago councilmembers call for education board president to resign over antisemitism
Twenty-six aldermen on the 50-person Chicago City Council are calling for Rev. Mitchell Johnson to resign from his position as president of the Chicago Board of Education due to his history of making antisemitic remarks online, reports Gabby Deutch for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Reasonable representation: “We call on Rev. Johnson to apologize and step down from his position immediately,” the 26 aldermen, representing more than half of the body’s members, wrote in a joint letter. “The thousands of Jewish families who send their kids to Chicago Public Schools deserve representation who values them and does not express hate towards the Jewish community.” Johnson’s comments, including a statement saying his “Jewish colleagues appear drunk with the Israeli power,” were first reported in JI.
Mayoral support: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who is facing criticism from the city’s Jewish community for omitting the Jewish identity of a shooting victim, declared his support for Johnson yesterday, giving the embattled Board of Education president a lifeline. “Reverend Johnson has been a strong faith leader throughout the state of Illinois and has expressed sorrow and is seeking atonement for the words that he has shared and that he’s expressed,” Johnson said in a press conference.
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
HELPING HARD-HIT HOMES
Supporting the rebirth of Kibbutz Nir Oz: A year of healing and solidarity
“As Israel marks the one-year anniversary of the devastating Hamas attack, the survivors of Kibbutz Nir Oz — one of the communities hardest hit on 22 Tishrei — are in greater need of support than ever… [On] that dark day, Nir Oz suffered unimaginable losses — one-quarter of its residents were killed or abducted, 80% of its infrastructure was destroyed and the survivors were forced to flee their homes. Now, 29 residents remain in captivity, representing one-third of the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza,” writes Amit Natanzon, a member of the board of the recently formed American Friends of Nir Oz, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Much to do: “The effort to rebuild Nir Oz is monumental. It is about much more than restoring homes and farmland — it involves helping survivors rebuild their lives and maintain their community ties. The displaced residents, temporarily housed in Kiryat Gat, need help sustaining their livelihoods, preserving their community connections, and healing from the psychological scars left by the attack. They face a long road to recovery, and now is the time for Americans to extend a hand.”
Sending a message: “By supporting Nir Oz, we honor the memory of those lost, provide comfort to the survivors, and ensure that the legacy of this extraordinary community endures. Rebuilding Nir Oz will take time, resources and emotional resilience, but it will also be a powerful statement: even in the face of unimaginable adversity, communities can rise again.”
LESSONS IN BRAVERY
Courage: An indispensable quality of leadership
“Outgoing Ford Foundation President Darren Walker argues in a recent New York Times guest essay titled ‘There is No Leadership Without Risk’ that prevalent American culture ‘actively discourages the courage’ needed for impactful leadership, ultimately undermining the effectiveness of leaders. As a student of nonprofit leadership, this insight aligned with my own understanding of courage as a defining characteristic of great leaders,” writes Ron Wolfson, a Professor of education at American Jewish University and the author of Jewish Communal Leadership: Lessons Learned from Leading Practitioners, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Tough times: “The lessons learned and shared by the nine effective and thoughtful leaders I interviewed [for my book] would be welcome always, but especially during what has been one of the most challenging decades in modern Jewish history… Now is the time to reflect on the crises that have engulfed us in just the past four years: a once-in-a-century global pandemic, polarized politics, the tragedy of Oct. 7, the existential threats to the State of Israel, the rise of antisemitism.”
Help wanted: “There is no doubt we live in perilous times, times that demand of our leaders to speak truth to power, to mine Jewish literature and history for responses to crises, to be unafraid to take risks, and to understand that when signing up for leadership, the thousands of courageous professional and lay leaders of the Jewish community are needed now more than ever.”
MEN’S CLUB REFORM
Beyond being a mensch: Fighting misogyny and antisemitism in the ‘manosphere’
“The recent Mother Jones article, ‘Masculinity Influencers Are Pivoting to Wildly Antisemitic Claims,’ sheds light on a disturbing trend within the so-called ‘manosphere’ — a loosely connected online network of blogs, forums and communities that promote and discuss topics related to men’s rights, masculinity and often perpetuate misogynistic, antifeminist and sometimes extremist views on gender relations. Antisemitism is one of the extremist views floating around the manosphere,” writes Rabbi Noam Raucher, executive director of the Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
More dangerous than ever: “This blend of misogyny and antisemitism is not new, but its resurgence in the digital age and its spread through influential voices make it a particularly insidious threat. The reach of these ideas, and the ease with which they can be disseminated online, means that they have the potential to shape the attitudes and actions of millions of men around the globe — particularly those who are young, disillusioned or simply seeking a sense of belonging. Jewish boys and men are not immune to nor protected from toxic influences on their own.”
A role to play: “The Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs and the broader movement of men’s clubs’ work within Jewish communities have a crucial role to play in combating misogyny and toxic masculinity. By fostering spaces where Jewish men can engage in meaningful dialogue about their roles and responsibilities, men’s clubs can help dismantle harmful stereotypes and promote healthier models of masculinity rooted in Jewish values.”
Pic of the Day
Rabbi Jonathan Markovitch holds a fragment of a Russian drone that damaged a Jewish school yesterday in Kyiv, Ukraine.
No one was injured in the school, but nine people were reportedly wounded in the same attack at an adjacent apartment building.
“It was a great miracle that none of the students were in the building at the time of the blast,” Markovitch said in a statement after the attack. “Just as the school has continued to operate throughout the war, we will continue to brighten the spirits of our children in these difficult days.”
