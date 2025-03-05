Your Daily Phil: Bloomberg again tops biggest donor list, giving $3.7B in 2024

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on this year’s Chronicle of Philanthropy top 50 donors list and on Hollywood stars calling for their peers to condemn antisemitism in speeches at the ADL’s Never Is Now summit. We interview Center for Women’s Justice founder Susan Weiss as she retires and look at how Jewish groups are responding to President Donald Trump’s threat to strip federal funding from universities that allow “illegal protests” on campus. We feature an opinion piece by Danyelle Neuman looking at the relationship between local Jewish federations in the U.S. and the work of the Jewish Agency for Israel. Also in this newsletter: Sivan Koren, Taly Mair and Dr. Miriam Adelson.

Correction: In the introduction to yesterday’s edition of Your Daily Phil, the author of “Leading, creating impact and moving forward: Reflections from four pioneering Jewish community executives” was mistakenly identified as Melissa W. Malkin instead of Michelle W. Malkin. We regret the error.

What We’re Watching

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will speak tonight at the inaugural gathering of the Voice of the People, the initiative he relaunched last year as a vehicle for intra-Jewish communal dialogue, at the conference’s gala in Haifa. If you’re there, say hello to eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross!

Tel Aviv’s Anu: Museum of the Jewish People is hosting the first of a two-part program tonight for immigrants to Israel about Israeli humor, entitled “How do you laugh in Hebrew,” which will be held in English, Spanish, Russian and French. The second event will take place on March 26.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of New York will hold a panel discussion this evening at the Center for Jewish History on the role of K-12 education in preventing and addressing antisemitism in higher education.

What You Should Know

Media mogul and philanthropist Michael Bloomberg topped The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual list of the top philanthropists for the second year in a row, having donated some $3.7 billion in 2024 personally or through his Bloomberg Philanthropies, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

This included a $1 billion donation to his alma mater, Johns Hopkins University, to effectively make its medical school tuition-free, save for wealthy students, and $600 million to several Historically Black Colleges and Universities. In 2024, Bloomberg Philanthropies also allocated some $27.8 million to support municipalities in Israel’s north, which were hit hard by attacks from Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorist group since Oct. 8, 2023, until a cease-fire was reached at the end of last year.

Bloomberg’s $3.7 billion in 2024 stands out even as last year saw a record-high number of annual charitable donations above $1 billion, being significantly higher than the next two largest donors combined ($1.6 billion from Reed Hastings and Patty Quillin and $1.5 from Michael and Susan Dell).

“I’ve never understood people who wait until they die to give away their wealth. Why deny yourself the satisfaction?” Bloomberg told the Chronicle in an email.

Seven of the top 15 donors of 2024 are Jewish philanthropists, according to the philanthropy-focused outlet. These include the Dells, at No. 3, who gave nearly $1.5 billion to their foundation or donor-advised fund; Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg, at No. 5, who gave $1.1 billion to their foundation and donor-advised fund; Ruth Gottesman, at No. 6, who gave $1 billion to make the Albert Einstein College of Medicine tuition-free; David Tepper, at No. 11, who gave over $300 million to his Tepper Foundation; Marc and Lynne Benioff, at No. 14, who made $235 million in charitable donations last year, mainly to local initiatives in their home state of Hawaii; and Sergey Brin, at No. 15, who gave just over $200 million last year, mostly to his family foundation, as well as $44 million to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

The list is based on public records and voluntary reports, meaning the figures do not necessarily take into account charitable gifts that are made through donor-advised funds or other non-public financial vehicles. As a result, philanthropic figures such as MacKenzie Scott, who primarily gives through DAFs, and Elon Musk, who did not provide information about his 2024 giving, do not appear on the list despite likely donating enough money to qualify.

Last year saw a significant increase in the total sum donated by the top 50 donors, $16.2 billion, compared to the previous year’s $11.9 billion. Despite the significant rise from 2023, the $16.2 billion figure ranks 10th out of the past 25 years or sixth when adjusted for inflation.

“I’d expected to see a larger amount, given that 2024 was the second straight year of stock market gains of 20% or more,” David Campbell, a professor of public administration at Binghamton University, told the nonprofit publication The Conversation on Tuesday.

Susan Appe, an associate professor of public administration and policy at the University at Albany, noted that while several tech entrepreneurs do appear on the list, many do not. This includes Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, Google co-founder Larry Page, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Looking forward, Campbell said he was tracking how major philanthropists were reacting to the White House. He noted that in the first Trump administration many donors adopted a more oppositional stance, embracing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and coming out against the White House’s policies regarding immigrants.

“In the early days of the second Trump administration, prominent donors like Mark Zuckerberg have enthusiastically backtracked on their own DEI policies. I am now watching how other donors position themselves relative to the Trump administration’s objectives – as cheerleaders, combatants or something in between,” he said.