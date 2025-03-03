Your Daily Phil: Jewish Agency charts a course for its future

Good Monday morning.

We report on the Jewish Agency's Board of Governors meeting in Jerusalem. We examine the expansion of the Jewish early childhood education initiative EarlyJ to Los Angeles and look at who got a passing grade on the Anti-Defamation League's new report card on campus antisemitism.

What We’re Watching

The Jewish Agency for Israel kicked off its Board of Governors meeting in Jerusalem yesterday. The gathering continues through tomorrow, when it will honor Dr. Miriam Adelson for her support for the Jewish Agency over the years and for her work on behalf of Israel and the hostages in Gaza over the past 16 months. Read more about the Board of Governors meeting below.

The Anti-Defamation League’s Never Is Now summit kicks off this morning in New York for two days of sessions and speakers. This morning at the opening plenary, the organization’s CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, will deliver a speech. If you are there, say hi to eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim!

The Voice of the People — Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s new Jewish peoplehood initiative — kicked off the first gathering of its 150-person council on Sunday in the northern Israeli city of Haifa. The conference, which runs through next week, will bring together all 150 members of the council for extended discussions and debate on topics related to Israel and the Jewish people.

What You Should Know

The Jewish Agency for Israel’s Board of Governors meeting in Jerusalem, which kicked off yesterday with a day of speeches and presentations for some 170 governors, continues today with committee discussions to develop the policies and strategies that will guide the Zionist organization through to its centennial.

“Today, we have a full day of strategic planning and resetting our mission — how we build for the next five years and into the future,” Mark Wilf, the board chair, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross this morning.

“Our board has always been a huge example of the power of collective action, and since Oct. 7, we’ve been a big part of that. And now we have a kind of resetting in terms of the future and how we begin to have a big role in strengthening the continued resilience [of the Jewish people] and building towards a stronger Jewish future around the world and in Israel,” he said, noting that the Jewish people were in the midst of “a very challenging time, perhaps our most challenging time since 1948.”

Wilf, who has headed the board since 2022 and has played leadership roles in a host of Jewish organizations, said the organization was focusing on a number of key areas going forward, including support for victims of terror, reconstruction efforts in northern and southern Israel, aliyah programs and global Jewish education and connectivity initiatives.

Wilf acknowledged that the Jewish Agency has ambitious plans going forward in many different areas, but said that the organization had the resources needed to take them on. “We’ve been blessed with a tremendous outpouring of support from the worldwide community, particularly in the wake of [the Oct. 7 attacks]. So fortunately we’re able to address and grow all [those] areas,” he said.

This includes a planned expansion of the organization’s shlichut (emissary) program — a particular area of interest for the Jewish Agency CEO, Yehuda Setton, who previously served as director of its shlichut department.

“We have over 2,300 shlichim, which is the largest number ever, in communities around the world, whether that’s in summer camps, in schools, JCCs. On college campuses, we have our Campus Israel Fellows,” Wilf said. “So there’s so many points of contact between Israeli young people and Diaspora young people that I think is going to be a platform for youth engagement and support for Israel.”

“Shlichut and partnership and building peoplehood across boundaries and across the world is a huge priority for the Jewish Agency. It’s part of building new resilience and building the strength among young people particularly, so there’s a great and strong foundation for the Jewish future,” he said.