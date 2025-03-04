Your Daily Phil: ADL looks to find middle ground at Never Is Now summit

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on yesterday’s sessions at the Anti-Defamation League’s Never Is Now summit in New York. We examine the significance of a recent sermon by Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch about his lost faith in the two-state solution and spotlight Stacy Rosenthal, the newly installed president of the Association of Reform Jewish Educators and apparently the first “Jew by choice” to lead a Reform organization. We feature an opinion piece by Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi urging funders and institutions to plan ahead for climate-resilient Jewish communities, and one by Michelle W. Malkin sharing insights from the outgoing leaders of four communal organizations. Also in this newsletter: Robert Lichtman, Robert Kraft and Yardena Schwartz.

What We’re Watching

The Jewish Agency for Israel kicked off its Board of Governors meeting in Jerusalem yesterday. The gathering continues today, when it will honor Dr. Miriam Adelson for her support for the Jewish Agency over the years and for her work on behalf of Israel and the hostages in Gaza over the past 16 months.

The Anti-Defamation League’s Never Is Now summit, which opened yesterday, is continuing today with sessions and speeches. Read more about this below.

The Voice of the People — Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s Jewish peoplehood initiative — launched the first gathering for its 150-person council on Sunday in the northern Israeli city of Haifa. The conference, which runs through this week, will bring together all 150 members of the council for extended discussions and debate on topics related to Israel and the Jewish people.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is slated to speak at an invitation-only event at Columbia University tonight hosted by Columbia/Barnard Hillel’s Kraft Center for Jewish Student Life and the Columbia School of International and Public Affairs’ Institute of Global Politics.

What You Should Know

Just over a month into a second Trump term and two years into the spike in antisemitism that followed the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel, efforts to find a middle ground in a still-shifting political landscape took center stage during the first day of the Anti-Defamation League’s annual Never Is Now summit, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim from the gathering at Manhattan’s Jacob Javits Center.

As over 1,000 Jewish professionals and delegates gathered for the two-day event, the featured speakers highlighted the ADL’s desire to tackle antisemitism alongside President Donald Trump’s new administration, as well as grapple with the White House’s own policies that the organization believes are emboldening extremists — all while pursuing bipartisan support.

In his “State of Hate” address yesterday morning, the group’s CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, outlined the ADL’s “pivot” in strategy for combating antisemitism, which includes demanding accountability through litigation, model legislation and allocating more resources to collecting data on antisemitism.

Earlier this month, the ADL faced criticism for initially minimizing a gesture made by Elon Musk at a Trump inauguration event, which was interpreted by many to be a Nazi salute and has since been copied by a number of far-right figures. The group later decried Musk for a tweet in which he repeatedly mocked the Holocaust. In his address, Greenblatt decried both right-wing extremists and “self-described progressives” for their contributions to rising antisemitism.

“We still have right-wing extremists, free from prison, emboldened here in the United States, as well as their compatriots organizing, mobilizing and gaining traction through political parties in Europe,” said Greenblatt. “We still have self-described progressives in major nonprofits, professional associations, news outlets and elected office, who see themselves as the parry police, refusing to acknowledge anti-Jewish hate on its own and gaslighting us about what is or isn’t antisemitic.”

The opening plenary also featured an address from New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the Republican firebrand who gained recognition in the Jewish community for her line of questioning during a House committee hearing on antisemitism on university campuses and whom Trump has nominated to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. During a fiery address — which was mostly well-received — Stefanik touted Trump’s stances on Israel and antisemitism, receiving applause. However, she faced booing after claiming that Oct. 7 would not have happened had Trump remained in office.

With hope for the second phase of the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas waning, Israel’s former defense minister, Yoav Gallant, called for a commission of inquiry to investigate the Oct, 7 attacks and for the hostages to be brought back before further steps are taken to combat Hamas, a stance which contributed to Gallant’s dismissal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in November. “If you will finish with Hamas before bringing the hostages, you won’t have hostages,” Gallant said at Monday’s afternoon plenary.

Gallant’s speech was received with a standing ovation and praise from Greenblatt for his “moral clarity” and “extraordinary resolve.”

As it has been for over a year, campus antisemitism was a central topic of conversation both on and off the main stage. On the main stage, University of Michigan President Santa Ono and Washington University Chancellor Andrew D. Martin discussed their approaches to spiraling anti-Israel demonstrations on their campuses last year, and the ways they’ve shifted their guidelines in response. Some sessions also focused on fighting antisemitism in K-12 education. On Monday morning, ADL released its second annual campus report card, noting slight improvements in the campus environment, though according to its statistics, 83% of Jewish students have witnessed or experienced antisemitism.

According to Miriam Elman, executive director of the Academic Engagement Network, which will be partnering with ADL to expand its resources and empower Jewish and Zionist faculty impacted by campus antisemitism, AEN has also seen the improved climate on campuses.

Elman attributes the shift to the anticipation of tougher responses from the Trump administration, the involvement of Jewish organizations in the sector and administrators having interest in and time to hammer out their guidelines and stances prior to the start of this school year.

“Things are definitely looking better,” Elman told eJP. “I think what this shows is that when there’s a will, there’s a way. There definitely are actionable steps that university leaders can take and it will make a big difference.”